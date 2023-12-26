7-time Women's Champion to replace Mia Yim and dethrone IYO SKY at WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution? Exploring major twist

WWE SmackDown has been featuring outstanding drama featuring the likes of IYO SKY, Bayley, Mia Yim, Bianca Belair, and others. Could another prominent name return and join the action soon?

On a recent episode of the blue brand, Mia Yim won a #1 contenders match to become the next challenger for IYO SKY's WWE Women's Championship. The much-awaited battle will happen on January 5 at WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution. If fans are lucky enough, a multi-time Women's Champion may return and replace the challenger.

This potentially returning star is none other than Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné in NJPW). The Boss walked out of the company in 2022 but could make her much-awaited return at New Year's Revolution under Triple H's lead. Her comeback is not out of the question if a contract could be negotiated.

The stronger-than-ever Damage CTRL could take 'Michin' Mia Yim out before the match to ensure the security of the Women's Championship. To everyone's surprise, Sasha Banks could finally return, replace the injured challenger, and dethrone IYO SKY to become the new champion.

As of now, this scenario is just a speculation, and nothing is confirmed. If the stars align, fans could see the seven-time Women's Champion in Titanland as soon as the first WWE SmackDown of 2024.

WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution could witness a major twist featuring IYO SKY

While Sasha Banks' return is possible, another possibility is a massive betrayal inside Damage CTRL. This betrayal could be against the leader, Bayley.

There have been tensions among the faction members regarding Bayley. The group is seemingly only using her for the time being and could evict their leader as soon as WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution.

This betrayal may lead to a tremendous singles run by The Role Model. She could win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Bayley's betrayal of Sasha Banks' return could happen on the blue brand? Let us know in the comments section.