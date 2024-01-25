7-time WWE Champion to eliminate Drew McIntyre in the Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

Drew McIntyre is gearing up to partake again in this year's Royal Rumble traditional match. The Scottish Warrior is a former Royal Rumble winner and will make another attempt to win the over-the-top-rope extravaganza of 2024.

However, it seems CM Punk might be the one who will put a full stop to the dreams of The Scottish Warrior as The Best in the World is likely to eliminate him from the 30 Men Royal Rumble match.

The potential belief arises from the previously heated confrontations between these two stars. Even since The Second City Saint made his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames last year, McIntyre has taken multiple jabs at Punk on various occasions.

During the January 8, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, both the Royal Rumble entrants were involved in a war of words where Punk declared that no one would be able to stop him from winning the traditional Rumble match this year.

So the potential scenario that might unfold could see the Scottish man and the seven-time WWE Champion involved in another face-to-face showdown during the match. However, things might end up with Punk eliminating Drew.

This might also serve as the probable reason for both having a match at Elimination Chamber 2024, which is the next International Premium Live Event of WWE. For those who might not know, CM Punk is already asserted for Elimination Chamber. So it's highly likely that he might wrestle against McIntyre if this scenario comes to fruition.

When Drew McIntyre triumph in the traditional Royal Rumble match?

Drew McIntyre made his return to the Stamford-based Promotion in 2017 during NXT TakeOver: Orlando. However, in this comeback, he had a thriving NXT run and eventually made his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW. In Royal Rumble 2020, the former 3MB member made his entry at number 16 and eliminated six superstars from the match.

This included the elimination of Brock Lesnar, who was seen as a dominant force in that match. After a survival of almost thirty-four minutes, Drew McIntyre eliminated Roman Reigns in the end and emerged as the victor of the 2020 traditional Royal Rumble match.

His victory also received a roaring reaction from the fans. Later, Drew chose to clash against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and won his first World title. However, due to the pandemic situation, the conquest was in front of zero crowd, which is one of the biggest causes behind McIntyre's desire to have another World title triumph.

It will be intriguing to see what will happen when Drew McIntyre once again makes his entrant in the over-the-top-rope battle.

