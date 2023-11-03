7-time WWE champion to finally return and confront Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns will be in the main event of a loaded Crown Jewel 2023. The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Reigns has a history of being confronted by former rivals at big premium live events, and he just might witness the same narrative on November 4.

It is possible that AJ Styles could return and confront Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023. The 7-time WWE champion has a bone to pick with the Head of the Table and The Bloodline after they sent him to the hospital on the September 22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Styles was supposed to team up with John Cena against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023 before he got put on the shelf by The Bloodline's duo.

The Phenomenal One had a storied feud with The Big Dog over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2016. The pair had back-to-back classic matches at Payback and Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View events. This was probably the first time fans heard WWE collectively refer to Reigns and The Usos as The Bloodline on television.

Styles namedropped Reigns after he and The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim) were brought to SmackDown from RAW as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. The two-time WWE Champion is being advertised for the post-Crown Jewel SmackDown, but it remains to be seen if he will show up at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns to get help from a WWE Hall of Famer at Crown Jewel 2023? Looking at the possibility

Roman Reigns has always come out on top in title matches due to The Bloodline’s interference. The Tribal Chief received major help from The Usos against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023. He had Solo Sikoa show up during the big match against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle 2022.

It is possible that The Tribal Chief can get unexpected help from the WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi at the big premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The Samoan Stinker can potentially appear during Solo Sikoa’s match against John Cena and then help his cousin put away LA Knight in the main event.

Fans will have to wait till this Saturday to know the outcome of both blockbuster matches.

