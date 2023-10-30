7-time WWE champion to get added to Rhea Ripley's match at Crown Jewel 2023 and make it a Six-Pack Challenge? Exploring the chances

Rhea Ripley will be in action at Crown Jewel 2023. The Eradicator will defend her Women’s World Championship in a Fatal Five-Way Match against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark next Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

It is possible that a seven-time WWE champion could get involved in the match to make it a six-way bout. The star in question is none other than Becky Lynch. The Man might be added to Mami’s title defense at Crown Jewel 2023 following an angle on WWE RAW tomorrow night.

WWE has been teasing a match between the two superstars for quite some time now. Lynch doesn’t have a match in Saudi Arabia at the time of the writing. She recently dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Lyra Valkyria, but might move to the Women’s World Championship picture on the red brand.

With that said, it appears Becky Lynch’s next opponent will be Jade Cargill. The former AEW TBS Champion watched Lynch versus Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship from the top of the stage this past Tuesday. She also had a staredown with Lynch following the match.

Becky Lynch to interfere in Rhea Ripley’s match at Crown Jewel 2023? Looking at the possibility

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley ran into each other two weeks ago on WWE RAW. If The Man doesn’t get announced for the world title match at Crown Jewel 2023, she could still interfere during the showdown in Riyadh next Saturday.

Since the Fatal Five-Way Match match doesn’t follow traditional DQ rules, Becky Lynch could show up during the match to cause a major distraction for Rhea Ripley. The champion will be at a major disadvantage because she won’t need to be pinned by other superstars for the win.

Fans can check out the card for Crown Jewel here.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here