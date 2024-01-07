7-time WWE Champion to return on RAW and turn heel on CM Punk? Exploring the possibility?  

CM Punk will return to TV on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW in Portland, Oregon. While it will be interesting to see what The Best in the World has to say, he could be confronted by a seven-time WWE Champion.

The superstar in question is Brock Lesnar. The Beast has been off WWE programming since his loss against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam last year. However, he is rumored to return for Royal Rumble 2024.

Meanwhile, CM Punk's inevitable match against Seth Rollins is likely to be delayed until WrestleMania 40. Hence, the company could have him get involved in an epic feud against Lesnar until Elimination Chamber 2024.

WWE could have The Beast Incarnate return tomorrow night on RAW and turn heel on Punk. Brock Lesnar could lay waste to The Best in the World, planting seeds of an epic clash.

For those unaware, the duo were part of an action-packed feud back in 2013, and it won't be a bad idea if WWE revisits that feud in the coming days.

Wrestling veteran believes CM Punk's return has benefitted WWE

While the majority of WWE fans have reacted positively to CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based company, it hasn't gone down well with a certain section of fans.

Recently, a member of the WWE Universe took to social media to voice his displeasure on WWE's booking of Punk. However, wrestling veteran Konnan hit back at the fan before revealing how The Best in the Worlds' comeback has favored WWE.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 Official, he said:

"I would suggest you inform yourself better about the business because the buzz, the rating when he came back, the merchandise sale, all of that, you don't know what you're talking about, you know. And it kind of sounds and I could be wrong here that you're being a hater. So, quit being a hater, quit being uninformed, and look at this business pragmatically and not like some fanboy echo chamber. That's as nice as I could be." [From 01:16 to 01:45]

Check out the video below:

What do you think of CM Punk's return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.