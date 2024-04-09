7-time WWE Champion would've been the perfect man to attack The Rock at WrestleMania XL instead of The Undertaker

The Rock's involvement in WrestleMania XL was a moment that will become a milestone in WWE's new era led by Triple H. The main event of Night Two of The Show of Shows witnessed one of the greatest title runs come to an end, Cody Rhodes finishing his story, John Cena's return, Roman Reigns' revenge on Seth Rollins' betrayal when they were a part of The Shield, and The Undertaker hitting The Brahma Bull with a Chokeslam.

As a fan, you will always remember the aforementioned moments taking place in the ring during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. It was nothing short of a cinematic experience. However, if there was one part that felt like a random choice, it was The Undertaker appearing in the ring. It was undoubtedly a thrilling and perfectly executed moment, but it seems that seven-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar would have been much better as a choice to take down The Rock.

While it is understandable why the Stamford-based promotion did not bring back Brock Lesnar, as per the storyline, The Beast Incarnate would have had a huge impact.

There are several reasons as to why Lesnar would have been a better choice to attack The Rock on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

The Rock facing Brock Lesnar after two decades would have been impactful

The Rock and Brock Lesnar last collided in 2002 when the latter defeated the former for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. This marked a huge change in power dynamics between The People's Champion and The Beast Incarnate.

After 22 years, if The Rock and Brock Lesnar stood face-to-face like the way John Cena and The Final Boss did, it would have been an insanely powerful moment. With The Undertaker, the moment was hyped as well because it was The Phenom himself who was making an appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Brock Lesnar was one of Roman Reigns' biggest rivals

Roman Reigns' legendary Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign of 1,316 days came to an end at WrestleMania 40. Some of the superstars who arrived to help Cody Rhodes on Night Two were Jey Uso, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker. All of them have a history with The Tribal Chief.

Similarly, Brock Lesnar also has a history with Reigns. If The Beast Incarnate showed up behind The Great One to hit him with an F-5, it would have connected with the angle where all of Reigns' former rivals showed up to help Cody Rhodes.

Brock Lesnar put over Cody Rhodes during his recent WWE run

Brock Lesnar's recent WWE feud was with Cody Rhodes. Their final match took place at SummerSlam 2023 where The American Nightmare defeated The Beast Incarnate.

Once the match ended, Lesnar endorsed Rhodes and lifted his hand in the air. Hence, The Beast Incarnate returning to save Cody Rhodes from The Rock would have aligned perfectly with his last probable WWE run.

