7 WWE feuds that should happen in the second half of 2024 - Revenge quest fulfilled; new champion crowned & more

A month after the culmination of a successful WrestleMania XL, WWE is heading into the second part of 2024 and wants to keep the audience's interest intact. With premium live events like Money in the Bank and SummerSlam fast approaching, we should expect current feuds between superstars to intensify and new ones to be created.

With that in mind, we take a look at seven feuds that should take place in the second half of 2024, featuring major stars, like Roman Reigns, and current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

#7. Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

One potential rivalry that fans must be patiently waiting to see is a feud between current United States Champion Logan Paul and LA Knight. Paul has become a top WWE Superstar since he joined the company and had some great matches during his career.

The Maverick's feud with Roman Reigns and his recent Triple Threat Match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL stole the spotlight, and he has also emerged as a top heel in WWE.

For his part, LA Knight has done a great job as a babyface, but after losing to AJ Styles recently, he seems to have no direction unless he wins the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. If this does not happen, though, a feud with Logan Paul appears to be an ideal scenario for The Megastar.

#6. Bayley vs. Jade Cargill

Bayley became the face of SmackDown's women's division after winning the Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill was impressive in her WWE debut and is considered the next top female wrestler in the company.

Currently being one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair, Cargill is preparing for a top championship run. Jade Cargill vs. Bayley should take place later this year in one of the upcoming premium live events, like SummerSlam or Survivor Series. For this to happen, Cargill will need to have a heel turn, as The Role Model is currently a babyface in WWE.

#5. Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

This should be considered a feud in the making, given the current internal issues The Judgment Day is dealing with.

Finn Balor seems to have no direction at the moment following his loss to Jey Uso in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. So, turning against Damian Priest and starting a feud with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion will help him get back on track.

#4. Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have been great friends for several years and the former has called the latter his mentor. Still, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line, fans should expect these two superstars to collide at some point in the coming months.

In that case, The Viper might have a heel turn, as The American Nightmare is considered the top babyface in WWE.

#3. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are currently on a hiatus after headlining WrestleMania XL. Once they come back, fans could see them collide as they have some unfinished business from their Shield days.

They have both called each other out multiple times, so re-igniting the feud that was created when Seth Rollins betrayed Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, will help it come full circle. It could happen at SummerSlam, Hell in a Cell, or even at Survivor Series this year.

#2. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

This feud started back at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where CM Punk suffered a triceps injury. Punk cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL and things are expected to get more intense moving forward.

Both superstars are currently not medically cleared to compete, so we expect this match to take place either at the Money in the Bank or SummerSlam this year.

#1. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

This is expected to be one of the biggest feuds of 2024. Liv Morgan injured Rhea Ripley and forced the latter to vacate her Women's World Championship. Currently on her "Revenge Tour," Morgan wants to take everything away from Ripley after the latter cost her a year due to an injury.

It is not yet clear when Mami will be back in action, but once she returns, she will certainly collide with Liv Morgan. Fans could expect this feud to intensify from SummerSlam 2024 onwards.

