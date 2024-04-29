7 WWE stars who are currently injured (& when they may return)

As we are in the beginning of the post-WrestleMania period, WWE is preparing for its next Premium Live Event, Backlash, which will take place in Lyon, France, this Saturday, May 4.

Still, unlike WrestleMania 40, this PLE will see several stars ineligible, either because they have taken time off or are injured.

With that in mind, let's take a look at seven WWE stars who are currently injured and could return within the next few weeks or months.

#7. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is currently struggling in WWE due to his issues with The Judgment Day leader and current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. He recently sustained an elbow injury and was spotted with a sling on RAW when he last appeared.

It is unclear how much time this injury will cost him, as the company hasn't provided any return timetable. Still, he continues to appear on the red brand, even though he is not medically cleared to compete.

#6. Braun Strowman

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman hasn't competed in almost a year, as he is dealing with a neck injury that required surgery. It has been 11 months since he last wrestled. His last match took place on the May 1 edition of RAW.

Even though WWE has not officially updated when he will return, Braun Strowman appears to be getting closer. He recently said he was expecting to be medically cleared soon.

#5. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been dealing with an elbow injury and competing through it over the last few weeks. The Scottish Warrior recently opened up about his injury as part of his promo on CM Punk, but it appears that the injury will temporarily keep him off the ring.

McIntyre, who signed a new deal with WWE, should be back in action soon. He continues his feud with Punk and is preparing for the Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event in his home country of Scotland in mid-June (June 15).

#4. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has been out since December 8, 2023, when she suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus injury. After undergoing surgery, she is still recovering, but it appears that she is getting closer to her return.

"Charlotte I’ve known for so long. I had her first match ever, so I was just in that position [injured] a couple of years ago and I know how hard it is. I’m excited to have her back, and I know she’s itching for it. She’s way ahead of schedule," Bayley said on the Queen's recovery in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.

Based on what Bayley said, Charlotte Flair could be back on time for one of WWE's PLE (Clash at The Castle, Money in The Bank, or SummerSlam).

#3. WWE Superstar CM Punk

CM Punk is dealing with a torn triceps injury he sustained at the 2024 Royal Rumble and had surgery in late January. The recovery period is six to eight months, but it appears the Best in The World could be back before SummerSlam.

Once this happens, he is expected to battle Drew McIntyre, as their feud continues to intensify, especially after Punk cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at 'Mania.

#2. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley had to vacate the Women's World title a couple of weeks ago after a shoulder injury she sustained following an assault by Liv Morgan on RAW after The Show of Shows.

It is still unclear how much time she will miss, as she said she would be out for a few months, but she could be back on time for SummerSlam in early August.

#1. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is taking time off after WrestleMania 40 to recover from his back and knee injuries. The initial timetable was four weeks, so we should expect him to be back after the Backlash event.

Still, WWE may consider giving him more time off to recover fully. Once he is back, though, he is expected to challenge Damian Priest for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary was the champion for almost a year.