7 WWE stars who could win a title before the end of 2023

At the recently concluded WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event, none of the championships changed hands. However, a few stars can secure gold before the year ends.

RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT have featured many title matches and open challenges over the past few months. This significantly increases the possibility of a new champion being crowned.

In this list, we will look at seven WWE Superstars who could become champions before the end of 2023.

#7 Damian Priest could bring more gold to The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is draped in gold, and they can resort to any means necessary to retain their titles. One performer who could easily add another championship to the group soon is Damian Priest.

Señor Money in the Bank has failed at his cash-in attempts multiple times. At Survivor Series 2023, he unsuccessfully tried to dethrone Seth Rollins with Rhea Ripley's assistance. This time around, the group could have a better plan.

Rollins is a working World Heavyweight Champion who always looks for credible challengers. Priest could take advantage of the same and dethrone The Visionary when the time is right.

#6 Drew McIntyre has been seeing red after failing to win the world title

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre could not defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at Crown Jewel, and Jey Uso joining RAW was the salt to his wound. He even joined forces with The Judgment Day to take out Jey in the WarGames match but failed to do so.

The Scottish Warrior asked for a title rematch against Rollins. Although the champion was fine with the idea, he said that Jey would first have his shot at the gold. This prompted McIntyre to attack The Visionary, hinting he is still pursuing the World Heavyweight Championship.

McIntyre could continuously attack Rollins backstage and even run interference during matches to get his attention. The Scottish Warrior's drive could be enough to land him a championship before the year ends.

#5 and #4 The Creed Brothers could secure their first title on the main roster

Expand Tweet

The Creed Brothers defeated several tag teams on the November 27, 2023, episode of RAW in a tag team turmoil match. They are now set to battle The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Brutus and Julius were more than successful during their NXT run and are expected to replicate their success on the main roster.

Finn Balor even acknowledged The Creed Brothers' skills after their win on the Monday night program. The duo could defeat Balor and Priest and end 2023 on a high.

#3 Jey Uso could be successful against Seth Rollins

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso is set to challenge Seth Rollins on the December 4, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. While many are rooting for The Visionary to retain his championship, the challenger could shock the fans by winning his first world title.

Jey could defeat Rollins in clean fashion, but McIntyre could interfere during the match. This way, The Scottish Warrior could hit two birds with one stone by securing a World Heavyweight Title shot and fighting Jey Uso.

#2 and #1 The Kabuki Warriors could replicate their past success in WWE

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) had a successful run as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They held the title for a year before dropping it to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania 36. Bayley later attacked Sane backstage to write her off TV before the latter returned to Japan. Now that the duo has reunited, they could have another go at the championship.

The Kabuki Warriors are now part of Damage CTRL. They have been teasing kicking The Role Model out of the faction after Sane returned at Crown Jewel 2023. The duo could pursue the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and once they win the gold, they could convince IYO SKY to part ways with Bayley.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes