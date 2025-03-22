8 current WWE Superstars who are one title away from winning the Grand Slam

The WWE roster is filled with some of the biggest names in professional wrestling with a resume that cements their status as legends of the industry. However, despite this impressive resume, the one accolade many stars fail to achieve is becoming a Grand Slam Champion.

Ad

While many big names in the Stamford-based promotion retired without becoming a Grand Slam Champion, there are superstars in the current roster who are close to achieving this milestone. In this article, we will take a look at eight such superstars.

#8. WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura

When Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE debut on the April 4, 2017, edition of SmackDown, there were plenty of expectations from him. While Nakamura did a decent job and lived up to the expectations by winning many titles, he has yet to become a world champion.

Ad

Trending

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

And that is the only title Nakamura needs to become a Grand Slam Champion. The Japanese superstar failed to dethrone AJ Styles of the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34 despite winning the Royal Rumble that year.

#7. Damian Priest

Even though Damian Priest hasn't been on WWE's main roster for a very long time, he has quickly managed to gain success. Last year, the former Judgment Day member also had a successful reign as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

This means Damian only lacks one championship to become Grand Slam Champion, and that is the Intercontinental Championship. But, since Damian is currently on SmackDown and the IC title is on RAW, it does not look like he will become a Grand Slam Champion anytime soon.

#6. Braun Strowman

In an industry where giants find it difficult to leave an impression, Braun Strowman has left quite an impression. Even though Strowman has not been booked as dominantly as he once was, he has won almost every title WWE has to offer except one.

Ad

The title Strowman hasn't won is the United States Championship. However, on the recent episode of SmackDown, Strowman beat Jacob Fatu to become the number one contender for LA Knight's US Title. This means Strowman will have the chance to be a Grand Slam Champion.

#5. Sheamus

Sheamus in his prime was a force to be reckoned with as he shared the ring with some of the biggest names and even managed to beat them. In his 16-year-long WWE career, The Celtic Warrior won many titles except one.

Ad

The title Sheamus hasn't won yet is the Intercontinental Championship. This title, however, can soon be added to the Irish superstar's collection as he wrestles on RAW, which is the brand where IC Champion Bron Breakker reigns. The Irish superstar has challenged for the title multiple times, but it continues to elude him so far.

#4. Drew McIntyre

From being released by WWE to making a comeback and becoming one of the biggest superstars, Drew McIntyre's story has been nothing short of phenomenal. The only thing McIntyre lacks is being called a Grand Slam Champion.

Ad

McIntyre, 39, has never won the United States Championship. But, the good news is that since The Scottish Warrior is on SmackDown, there is always a chance for him to become U.S. Champion. However, it remains to be seen if he will have a run with the US title despite being considered a main-event talent.

#3. Cody Rhodes

Ad

Arguably the biggest babyface in professional wrestling today, Cody Rhodes is also not a Grand Slam Champion. In fact, until WrestleMania 40, The American Nightmare was two titles away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion as he had never won a World Championship.

But, since Rhodes became the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40, he now just needs to win the United States Championship to become Grand Slam Champion. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes pursues the U.S. Title towards the end of his career.

Ad

#2. CM Punk

Ad

When CM Punk left WWE, many said the only regret he would have was not becoming a Grand Slam Champion. After all, Punk had won every accolade except for the United States Championship.

However, now that The Second City Saint has returned, he has every chance of becoming US Champion. The only obstacle that's stopping Punk from becoming champion is that he is on RAW and is mainly involved in storylines for the main title.

Ad

#1. John Cena

Ad

John Cena is considered by many to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. However, despite being one of the GOATs, Cena too, could not win all the titles. The 16-time World Champion is yet to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Cena, 47, is currently on his farewell tour and this will be the last year of his career as an active wrestler. While he will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, it will be interesting to see if he wins the IC Championship before ending his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback