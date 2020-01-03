8 Forgotten WWE Superstars from the Ruthless Aggression Era

Manu (R) was briefly a member of Legacy along with Cody, Ted DiBiase Jr, and Randy Orton

The Ruthless Aggression Era created its fair share of stars from the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton to Batista, Edge, and Rey Mysterio.

However, there were many others who fell through the cracks and possibly didn't get the kind of opportunities they deserved. We take a look at 10 WWE Superstars from the Ruthless Aggression Era forgotten by most fans, some of them more talented than others.

#10 Mark Jindrak

We start this list with one of the men who had the most potential – Mark Jindrak. Jindrak started off in WCW's Power Plant before signing with WWE after WCW was bought by Vince McMahon in 2001. WWE initially had big plans for Jindrak and he was originally slotted to be a part of Evolution along with Triple H, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton and was even a part of initial promo shoots before he was replaced by Batista.

Although he never found success in WWE, Jindrak has since become a massive star down in Mexico where he made a name for himself in CMLL and is a former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion. Jindrak is also married to the Mexican model Miroslava Luna.

#9 Johnny Stamboli

The next Superstar on our list was also signed by WWE after the death of WCW. Instead of being part of the Invasion, WWE sent Stamboli down to developmental, seeing the potential in him as a Singles star. They also separated him from his tag-team partner in WCW – Big Vito – who appears later in this list.

Stamboli wrestled on Sunday Night Heat until his first major storyline as part of the Full Blooded Italians with Nunzio and Chuck Palumbo. The main highlight of the trio's time on SmackDown was a brief feud with The Undertaker. FBI went their separate ways after Palumbo was drafted to RAW. Stamboli was released soon after.

