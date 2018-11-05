8 People That Will Be Negatively Affected By Brock Lesnar's Win At Crown Jewel

Who will be negatively affected now that Brock Lesnar is champion?

Brock Lesnar is Universal champion again! With that being said and rumors starting to circulate that Lesnar could hold the big red belt up until next year's WrestleMania, it's obvious that this is going to have very dire effects on the current WWE landscape. Furthermore, it is obvious that this might just be the crushing blow that causes a mass fan exodus.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen and will be mainly dependent on what WWE's plan is here, but expect a fallout if WWE decides to keep the title on him long term. Unfortunately for the WWE Universe, members that do decide to wait things out and see if WWE corrects their mistake, here are some of the superstars that will be affected in the meantime.

As always, be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also tell us how long you think Brock Lesnar will end up holding onto the title this time.

#8 Drew McIntyre

Did WWE scrap the plan to have Bruan Strowman fight Drew McIntyre for The Universal title?

While Drew McIntyre originally looked like he was slated for a Universal title feud with Braun Strowman, it now seems like that won't be the plan going forward. In fact, with the rumors circulating that Lesnar is only set for two dates in his new contract, it doesn't look like Strowman or McIntyre will be getting anywhere close to the big red belt for a while.

Unfortunately for McIntyre, that is going to stall his ascent to the top of the card a bit and might force WWE to throw him back into the midcard for a while.

Of course there is always a chance that WWE pulls a 360 once they see how bad this decision is, but until then, don't expect McIntyre to be anywhere near the title picture going forward.

