8 Things that must happen at the Extreme Rules to make it successful

Kevin Roger FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.84K // 14 Jul 2018, 14:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Extreme Rules 2018

We are less than three days away from WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view which takes place at Paints Arena in Pittsburgh's PPG for the first time ever. Seven championships will be defended on the upcoming PPV. Not to mention, the latest added Steel Cage match between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens, an Extreme Rules match for the Raw Women's Championship and 30-minute iron man match for The Intercontinental Championship.

Also, Ronda Rousey mentioned in an exclusive interview with Renee Young that she will be in the front row during the match between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship.

With so many interesting matches on the card, what are the eight things WWE must do at Extreme Rules to make it successful? Read on!

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

#8 Roman Reigns Vs. Bobby Lashley opens the show

Roman Reigns Vs. Bobby Lashley

Instead of main eventing Extreme Rules pay-per-view they should be kicking-off the main show, Roman and Lashley should be fighting for only 10-20 minutes that would be enough for the WWE universe.

This feud would do good for both of the men if Reigns wins the match and goes on to challenge Brock Lesnar. Everyone knows, Lashley isn't ready for a shot at Brock Lesnar's Universal Title. It'll take a lot more than just a feud with Reigns after that terrible Sami Zayn's storyline.

After the weeks of confrontation between them, last week on Raw they got engaged in a physical confrontation which took almost the entire roster of Monday Night Raw to separate these two men.

Scenario after it:

After Reigns wins the match, probably he'll go to challenge Brock Lesnar for the title at Summerslam and successfully win the championship.

Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley, neither man is a particular favorite of WWE universe but it will be curious to know how the things will turn out for them when they collide at Extreme Rules pay-per-view.