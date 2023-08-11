8-time champion to become the new Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns? Why it's possible

Roman Reigns retained his title at The Biggest Party of the Summer with the help of Jimmy Uso. The WWE Universe can't wait for tonight's SmackDown to see how Jey Uso will respond to his brother's betrayal.

With Jimmy's betrayal, WWE was able to give the Bloodline saga a new twist. All signs point to Jimmy's betrayal of Jey being the start of a feud between them.

A potential reason for Jimmy's heel turn could be because he wants to be the new Tribal Chief and wants to be on the same level as Roman Reigns. The only way he could do that is by taking Jey Uso out of the equation.

On an episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn provoked The Usos, saying that they wouldn't act unless Roman Reigns ordered them to. Jimmy retaliated and said that he was The Tribal Chief, leaving everyone in utter shock.

This could be Jimmy's plan to replace Reigns for the top spot in The Bloodline. His SummerSlam interference could be out of frustration that Jey is hogging all the spotlight, and he wanted to appear at SummerSlam to steal the fame from his brother.

Roman Reigns has skyrocketed to superstardom since assuming The Tribal Chief role. On his rise to the top, he defeated numerous superstars and achieved legendary status. It is easy for Jimmy to believe that he is a suitable fit for the role, and it could turn him into a bigger commodity than he already is.

This could also lead to Jimmy and Jey facing each other in the future. WWE can capitalize on the two real-life brothers' amazing chemistry and market their rivalry.

Roman Reigns will soon be taking a break from WWE, so it would also make sense for The Usos to move on from him. Roman Reigns can then start a fresh rivalry with someone else once he returns as The Usos start their feud.

The storyline with Roman Reigns could lead to The Usos facing off against each other

Jimmy and Jey are two of the biggest stars in WWE right now. They have been a big deal since joining The Bloodline. The two were the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in the history of WWE, and a feud with one another could benefit them even more.

They have established themselves as mainstays at the Grandest Stage of Them All, even headlining it. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the twins discussed the possibility of having a single match against one another.

"Before our career is done. That’s our number one dream of happening vs. him at WrestleMania. It’s like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy.” [H/T Yahoo]

Let's see what the endgame is for this Bloodline saga. SmackDown tonight will answer some of the questions.

