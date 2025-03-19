8-time champion to complete unfinished business with LA Knight on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Things are looking good for LA Knight right now. The Megastar is back to being the United States Champion and it looks like he will hold onto the title heading into WrestleMania 41. However, with the championship around his waist, he has a target on his back. With that in mind, could an eight-time champion look to complete some unfinished business with him on WWE SmackDown?

Jimmy Uso is an eight-time tag title holder and the answer is: Yes! The former three-time RAW and five-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion had a brief discussion with LA Knight last week. He was trying to enquire about a championship opportunity but was rudely interrupted by Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Taking this into consideration, perhaps the WWE Universe will be treated to another segment between Jimmy Uso and LA Knight. This time around, Big Jim can hope to get an answer to his title match query, and it will be interesting to hear how The Megastar responds. Jimmy is intent on winning a singles title this year, and with WrestleMania 41 around the corner, it just makes sense.

The angle above is just speculation for now. Fans will have to wait till Friday to see how and if things unfold as predicted.

LA Knight was recently spotted hanging out with Jimmy Uso's brother, Jey Uso

LA Knight was recently spotted hanging out with Jimmy's brother, Jey Uso. Main Event Jey is on his own path right now, one that saw him win this year's Royal Rumble and thus heading into WrestleMania 41 for a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther.

Knight and Jey were seen on an Instagram post from WWE ring announcer, Lillian Garcia. Garcia was talking about a recent show in Germany and revealed that she would be traveling to the next location on the European tour with the United States Champion and this year's Royal Rumble winner.

Seeing the two of them together is certainly interesting, especially considering Knight's history with The Bloodline. Of course, that was quite a while ago, and both men have come a long way since then.

