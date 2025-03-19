  • home icon
  • WWE
  • LA Knight
  • 8-time champion to complete unfinished business with LA Knight on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

8-time champion to complete unfinished business with LA Knight on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Mar 19, 2025 17:59 GMT
LA Knight may be confronted by an eight-time champion [Image credits: WWE.com]
LA Knight may be confronted by an eight-time champion [Image credits: WWE.com]

Things are looking good for LA Knight right now. The Megastar is back to being the United States Champion and it looks like he will hold onto the title heading into WrestleMania 41. However, with the championship around his waist, he has a target on his back. With that in mind, could an eight-time champion look to complete some unfinished business with him on WWE SmackDown?

Ad

Jimmy Uso is an eight-time tag title holder and the answer is: Yes! The former three-time RAW and five-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion had a brief discussion with LA Knight last week. He was trying to enquire about a championship opportunity but was rudely interrupted by Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Taking this into consideration, perhaps the WWE Universe will be treated to another segment between Jimmy Uso and LA Knight. This time around, Big Jim can hope to get an answer to his title match query, and it will be interesting to hear how The Megastar responds. Jimmy is intent on winning a singles title this year, and with WrestleMania 41 around the corner, it just makes sense.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The angle above is just speculation for now. Fans will have to wait till Friday to see how and if things unfold as predicted.

LA Knight was recently spotted hanging out with Jimmy Uso's brother, Jey Uso

LA Knight was recently spotted hanging out with Jimmy's brother, Jey Uso. Main Event Jey is on his own path right now, one that saw him win this year's Royal Rumble and thus heading into WrestleMania 41 for a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther.

Ad

Knight and Jey were seen on an Instagram post from WWE ring announcer, Lillian Garcia. Garcia was talking about a recent show in Germany and revealed that she would be traveling to the next location on the European tour with the United States Champion and this year's Royal Rumble winner.

Seeing the two of them together is certainly interesting, especially considering Knight's history with The Bloodline. Of course, that was quite a while ago, and both men have come a long way since then.

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी