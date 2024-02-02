8-time champion to face Roman Reigns' wrath on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

On SmackDown, Roman Reigns' dominance has been unmatched. While many thought his run as champion would come under threat at the 2024 Royal Rumble, The Tribal Chief proved his doubters wrong by retaining his title against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Naturally, this result should make Roman Reigns a happy man. However, there is a chance that The Tribal Chief might express his wrath on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. This could be directed to an eight-time champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

The eight-time champion in question is Jimmy Uso. At Royal Rumble 2024, Solo Sikoa was the only one from The Bloodline who came to help Roman Reigns. Hence, Jimmy could face repercussions, given he did not attempt to save the Head of the Table from a potential loss at the PLE.

The eight-time tag team champion could be replaced by someone like Bron Breakker, who is expected to join SmackDown soon. While the angle is speculative, knowing Reigns, it won't be surprising to see him do something along these lines.

Wrestling veteran names Roman Reigns as face of WWE

Since 2020, Roman Reigns has been unstoppable in WWE. Adding Paul Heyman and The Tribal Chief gimmick worked wonders for Reigns. Not only did he gain massive popularity, but Reigns also became the face of the Stamford-based promotion.

One man who recently called Reigns the face of WWE is Tommy Dreamer. During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Dreamer mentioned that while people complain about Reigns' part-time schedule, no one in WWE can beat him.

"Honestly, I feel, still, [that] Roman is the face of the WWE."

Dreamer added:

"I was talking about his drawing power; I was talking about the interest. I don’t care that he defends it, and they even said it on commentary. ‘You people complain that he only defends it once a month or only on PLEs.’ Well, somebody beat him. His performance at the Royal Rumble was great, and for a guy who does not wrestle that much, he still goes out there and crushes it."

Over the years, several wrestlers and fans have held the same opinion of Reigns. If not the greatest, many believe The Tribal Chief will go down as one of the all-time greats in WWE.

