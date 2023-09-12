8-time champion to go on hiatus soon? RAW seemingly teased details about WWE star's future 

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, the company seemingly dropped a major hint about Trish Stratus' future. The Hall of Famer's last televised appearance came at Payback 2023, where she suffered a loss against Becky Lynch. Following her defeat, she also engaged in a physical altercation with her now-former ally, Zoey Stark.

In Stratus' absence, Zoey Stark has teased an alliance with Shayna Baszler. This could signify that the Canadian icon is taking a break from WWE. On this week's RAW, Baszler defeated Chelsea Green in a quick match. After the bout, a brawl broke out between Piper Niven and The Queen of Spades, with Zoey Stark assisting the latter.

This association between Baszler and Stark could indicate that WWE has moved on from the aftermath of the upstart's attack on Trish Stratus at Payback. The eight-time champion has been active on the red brand since the Road to WrestleMania 39. She might take a break from the company after concluding her heated feud with Lynch.

Released WWE Superstar makes her return on RAW

In the main event of this week's RAW, Nia Jax made a surprise return. The Eradicator put her Women's World Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez, with Dominik Mysterio banned from ringside. However, in the match's closing moments, Jax arrived and took out Rodriguez, leading to Ripley retaining her title.

Afterward, Nia Jax also attacked Rhea Ripley, making a solid statement upon her comeback. This could lead to a championship feud between Jax and Ripley heading into Fastlane 2023. Jax's last appearance came at this year's Royal Rumble event, where she entered as the last participant in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Jax was eventually eliminated by 11 other women from the high-profile contest. She was released by the company in 2021 due to budget cuts. Her recent return has garnered mixed reactions from fans.

It's worth noting that this week's RAW marked the final episode of the Monday night show under Vince McMahon's WWE ownership, adding an extra layer of intrigue to Jax's return.

It will be interesting to see what plans the company has in store and how they will book Nia Jax upon her comeback. Moreover, an imminent title feud between Jax and Ripley will surely create anticipation among fans.

