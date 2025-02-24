8-time champion to meet the same fate as Roman Reigns on WWE RAW? Chances explored

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble ended terribly for Roman Reigns. After being eliminated from the 30-man Rumble match, Reigns was subjected to a brutal attack by his former friend-turned-foe, Seth Rollins. Reigns was even hit with a Curb Stomp on the steel steps by Rollins.

While it's nearing a month since this incident took place, there is a chance that another superstar could face a fate similar to The Tribal Chief on tonight's RAW. The RAW Superstar who could be on the receiving end of a Curb Stomp from Rollins is eight-time champion CM Punk.

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul will meet in the ring. During this segment, WWE can present an angle in which the talks between Punk and Rollins lead to the latter attacking the Best In The World.

However, just when Rollins attempts to deliver a Curb Stomp to Punk on the steel steps, Logan could save the day for Punk. While this angle is speculative, an altercation between Punk and Rollins could surely take place due to the history between the two.

WWE legend recently spoke about a possible match between CM Punk and Logan Paul at WrestleMania

The upcoming WrestleMania will be CM Punk's first since returning to WWE in 2023. Ahead of The Show of Shows, there is plenty of anticipation around who will be the Chicago native's first WrestleMania opponent since returning.

While plenty of names are being thrown around, a wrestling legend recently spoke about the possibility of a match between Punk and Logan Paul. The WWE legend who said this is Bully Ray. During an episode of Busted Open, Ray revealed a match between CM Punk and Logan Paul was good for business.

He said:

"If you want complete opposite ends of the spectrum, Punk and Paul are as black and white as it gets when it comes to love and hate," Bully Ray stated matter-of-factly. "Business-wise, it's a good idea." [From 11:52 to 12:04]

You can check what Bully Ray said about Punk vs Logan by clicking the link below:

A potential match between Punk and Logan could be the needle mover WWE will be seeking for an event like WrestleMania. Having said that, Seth Rollins is another superstar who could face Punk. After all, the rivalry between Rollins and Punk simply can't be forgotten due to how much they dislike each other.

