8-time champion to replace Jey Uso against Gunther at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential last-minute swerve

Gunther vs. Jey Uso is one of the high-profile matches slated to take place at the WrestleMania 41 Premium Live Event. However, the Stamford-based promotion can swerve fans at the last minute before The Show of Shows.

Jey Uso has had multiple heated interactions with Gunther over the past few weeks on Monday Night RAW. On this week's episode, The Ring General crossed paths with Jimmy Uso, who teamed up with his brother to take on A-Town Down Under. The World Heavyweight Champion and the SmackDown star met backstage, where the latter slapped him for disrespecting his brother.

The backstage interaction between Jimmy and Gunther set up a match for next week. Interestingly, this might result in a change of plans for the title bout at The Show of Shows. Things could get intense between the eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion and Gunther during their match, resulting in Jey appearing to help his twin.

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner could get injured as part of the storyline during the exchange. This sequence could result in Jimmy taking Jey's place in the championship match at 'Mania.

While the abovementioned angle seems interesting, it's very unlikely to happen. Jey and The Ring General's feud started at the beginning of this year, and a potential change of plans might hurt both stars' momentum. Regardless, Big Jim is more than capable of going toe-to-toe with the Imperium leader.

Jey Uso explains the significance of his WrestleMania 41 match against Gunther

The upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match won't be the first time Gunther and The Yeet Master will square off inside the ring. At the latest iteration of Saturday Night's Main Event, the World Heavyweight Champion retained his gold against Jey. Due to this, the challenger is willing to risk it all to win the title.

On a recent edition of RAW Recap, Jey Uso disclosed that he was dealing with the pressure of being in the world title picture heading into 'Mania. Jey also explained the significance of the championship contest.

"All I know is I'm just trying to stay above water as every day goes by, leading closer to WrestleMania. I ain't never had this kind of mindset, so, I'm dealing with that. But I really feel like enough with all the bright colors, enough with trying to entertain, I don't know. All I know is, at WrestleMania, I have to beat Gunther because if I don't beat Gunther, that's it for Jey Uso. So, everything's on the line right now."

It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the World Heavyweight Championship feud on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

