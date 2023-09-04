8-time champion to return and confront Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW? Analyzing potential surprise

Cody Rhodes has been the biggest babyface on WWE RAW and presently lacks an opponent for upcoming premium live events. However, that could change sooner than we expect.

Cody Rhodes appeared on the Grayson Waller Effect at Payback 2023 to announce that Jey Uso, who left the company a few weeks ago, will now be a part of WWE RAW. He will now look for a fitting challenger for himself, who might turn out to be a former AEW Superstar.

Along with Payback 2023, CM Punk has also been in the news after being permanently terminated from All Elite Wrestling, as announced by Tony Khan. While he won't be appearing for AEW anymore, he might join Triple H's company sooner rather than later if it is realistically possible.

If there is no non-compete clause, he could return and confront The American Nightmare as soon as this week's WWE RAW. The two stars haven't had a significant rivalry against each other, and now might be the perfect time to deliver it to their fans.

While nothing is confirmed, the 8-time champion in WWE could deliver an epic feud against Rhodes if he miraculously makes a comeback to Titanland.

Cody Rhodes has been an important part of WWE RAW over the last few months

After losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes was assaulted by Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW, and the two stars went on to have a trilogy of matches that concluded with The American Nightmare defeating The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam 2023.

While he tried to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on more than one occasion, he hasn't been successful in doing so yet. He also supported Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens against The Judgment Day leading up to the Undisputed Tag Team Championships battle at Payback 2023.

Being the man of the people, he appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback 2023 and brouight one of the crowd favorites, Jey Uso, back to the red brand. Fans continue to support him, hoping for his potential rematch against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

