8-time champion to turn babyface after 2 months and reunite with a current champion on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility 

WWE RAW could have a surprise in store for us in the coming days as we could see an eight-time champion turn babyface, leading to a massive reunion. The superstar in question is none other than Jimmy Uso.

As you may know, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion joined forces with The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, to take on John Cena and LA Knight at WWE Fastlane 2023. However, things didn't turn out well for Uso and Sikoa as they faced a massive loss at the event.

Given how things unfolded, Roman Reigns could blame Jimmy for The Bloodline's loss at the Premium Live Event. The creative team could have The Tribal Chief lay waste to him, kicking Uso out of the faction. This potential angle would make fans grow sympathetic towards Jimmy, turning him into a babyface.

The 38-year-old star turned heel by betraying Jey at SummerSlam 2023. However, if Roman Reigns kicks Jimmy out of The Bloodline in the coming days, he could turn face after two months to reunite with his brother Jey Uso.

Given the twins are rumored to face in a match at WrestleMania 40 next year, Jimmy could once again turn on his brother, leading up to the PLE to lay down the breadcrumbs for the same.

What could happen on WWE RAW following Fastlane 2023?

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is scheduled to emanate live from CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and will feature the fallout from the recently concluded Fastlane 2023.

The Stamford-based promotion has announced that Becky Lynch will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox on tonight's show. Furthermore, Kofi Kingston will lock horns with Ivar in a Viking Rules match, while Nia Jax will take on Raquel Rodriguez in a one-on-one contest.

Additionally, the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will also feature on the show. Fans should expect another riveting and entertaining edition of WWE RAW tonight.

Are you excited about the post-Fastlane episode of WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.