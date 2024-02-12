8-time Champion unexpected appearance? Gunther getting pinned - 3 endings of New Day and Jey Uso vs. Imperium on WWE RAW

For tonight's episode of WWE RAW, the company has already announced multiple high-profile matches, including a banger six-man tag team action featuring the Imperium.

For those unaware, Jey Uso is all set to be in a team with The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to take on the Imperium in a tag team bout. This match was announced last week after the former Right Hand Man crashed Gunther's celebration party. This resulted in the villainous faction attacking Jey, but he soon gets aided by Kingston and Woods.

With that said, let's discuss three endings of the New Day and Jey Uso vs the Imperium tonight's match on WWE RAW.

#3. Jimmy Uso might cost Jey Uso on WWE RAW

One of the potential endings fans might witness on tonight's episode could feature the unexpected arrival of Jimmy Uso during the match. Upon his surprise appearance, Jimmy might cost the former Right Hand Man, which eventually resulted in the victory of the Imperium.

The probable reason behind this angle might be to set up a WrestleMania match between these two Samoans. Additionally, this isn't the first time the eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion will cost his brother on the red brand.

Jimmy attacked Jey during the October 16, 2023, episode of RAW, which resulted in him losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles along with Cody Rhodes to The Judgment Day.

So, a similar instance might be witnessed by fans as we are on the road to WrestleMania 40.

#2. Jey Uso might pin Gunther to win the match

The interaction of Jey Uso and Gunther from last week's episode of the red brand led many fans to believe that the company might be planning a future title showdown between these two.

However, tonight's match might lay down the groundwork for the same when the former Bloodline member might pin the Intercontinental Champion to secure victory from his team.

Pinning the IC Champion in a non-title match surely paves a sensible path for the Samoan Star to get a title shot in the upcoming weeks. Notably, in the past, the 38-year-old star has already pinned Roman Reigns during the Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank 2024. This shows that the company might pull similar instances, but this time with Jey pinning Gunther.

#1. Gunther might secure a dominant victory

Gunther is currently enjoying a reign of terror on Monday Night RAW. The domination of The Ring General is evident from his recent title defenses in the Stamford-based promotion.

This leads to another potential ending of tonight's six-man tag team match, which might see the Imperium leader scoring a dominant victory for his team.

However, it is important to note that Gunther might pin either Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods to claim the victory. Further, this might even lead to Jey Uso challenging the IC Champion for a singles title bout, as he never got pinned in the match.

This will eventually set Jey Uso vs Gunther for the IC title in the upcoming weeks, with Imperium as the victor in tonight's show.

