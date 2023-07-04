8-time champion to win his second Royal Rumble Match in 2024? Looking at potential clue

Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events on WWE's calendar, and fans are already arguing about who they think will come out on top at next year's event. About the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes' name has been mentioned on multiple occasions.

As of now, no firm plans have been made for the massive event yet, but it is safe to assume that WWE's creative team will pull out all the stops to make it one of the biggest years in the company's history, heading to WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes prevailed in the Men's Royal Rumble 2023 match earlier this year in January and unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The American Nightmare could not finish his story this year, but he needs to accomplish something that his father was unable to do, and that is to win a World Championship. If Cody is victorious in two consecutive Royal Rumble matches, he will join a select group of wrestlers who have accomplished the feat of triumphing in successive Royal Rumble bouts.

Recent rumor hints at the 2024 Royal Rumble winner

A rematch with Reigns seems likely. WWE appears to be using Rhodes' conflict with Brock Lesnar as a means of giving him a prominent victory ahead of the Rhodes vs. Reigns rematch in 2024.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes is reportedly still a possibility for Wrestlemania 40 Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes is reportedly still a possibility for Wrestlemania 40 https://t.co/ylGkgzEOHt

During the Bloodline Civil War tag team match at Money in the Bank 2023, Jey Uso pinned Reigns for the first time in three years. Roman Reigns is still anticipated to defend his Undisputed Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All next year, and Cody Rhodes is likely to face Reigns in a rematch from WrestleMania 39.

Dave Meltzer of WON discussed WWE's plans for Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 40 on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“His storyline is that the belt that his father didn’t win – which is Roman’s belt – that’s the one that’s the story. So basically, he almost has said it’s next year’s WrestleMania, which is the plan right now.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

It might be argued that it makes more sense for Rhodes and Reigns to fight again at WrestleMania 40 than it did when they first competed for the title.

Would you like to see The American Nightmare and the Tribal Chief battle it out once again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes