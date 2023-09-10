8-time champion to win the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 and dethrone Roman Reigns? It's not Cody Rhodes or Gunther

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is still some time away, however, fans have already started speculating about potential names who could win the high-profile match next year.

While Cody Rhodes and Gunther are currently the two favorites to win the Men's Royal Rumble, the company could throw a major curveball at us by having an eight-time champion achieve that feat.

The superstar in question is none other than CM Punk. As you may know, following an alleged backstage altercation with Jack Perry, the former WWE Champion's contract was recently terminated by AEW. Since then, the rumors of Punk returning to the Stamford-based company have been circulating all over the internet.

If The Best in the World does decide to return to WWE then the company could have him return as one of the surprise entries in the Men's Royal Rumble next year. The creative team could book CM Punk win the whole thing to set up a dream match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

If that is indeed the case, The Voice of the Voiceless could be the one to finally end Roman Reigns' reign. Punk is one of the most skilled wrestlers in the business, and given The Tribal Chief will reportedly stop being a full-time performer following WrestleMania 40, he could do the unthinkable and prevail over Reigns to become the new champion at The Show of Shows.

Roman Reigns shares his thoughts on former WWE Superstar CM Punk

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, shared his honest opinion on CM Punk in an earlier interview. The Tribal Chief revealed that he didn't like Punk, however, he was willing to put his personal feelings aside if he got a chance to work with him.

Speaking on the Load Management podcast, the former Big Dog said:

"I don’t like the guy. I mean, I don’t know many people that do, but I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if that’s the case. But yeah, he probably has to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right.”

While Roman Reigns wouldn't mind working with Punk, will a potential match between the duo ever happen? Only time will tell.

Do you want CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns to happen in WWE?