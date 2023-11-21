8-time World Champion to return and become the new leader of Judgment Day after attacking Seth Rollins at Survivor Series? Exploring the chances

The War Games match for Survivor Series is eagerly awaited as the team comprising of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso will take on The Judgment Day, who will be bolstered with the addition of Drew McIntyre. As both teams look stacked, it will be interesting to see which one can ace this brutal match.

While Cody Rhodes' team consists of all top singles stars, Judgment Day has young superstars such as JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio in their ranks. What if the sinister group has a secret weapon lying in wait? There are rumors that CM Punk could return to WWE at Survivor Series, as the event is being held in his hometown of Chicago.

The Judgment Day has been having issues over leadership lately. While the world thinks it is Rhea Ripley, Damian priest believes he is the true leader. However, Punk's return and alliance with the group would make him the de facto leader of the faction and prevent it from imploding. The group is anti-establishment afterall, and who better to lead them than CM Punk!

CM Punk to feud with Seth Rollins after returning?

The former 8-time World Champion has been teasing a return to the company ever since he was let go by AEW earlier this year. To add fuel to the fire, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been making remarks about Punk. The Visionary had stated that he is 'The Best in the World' during a promo on RAW.

This is the monicker used by CM Punk, which led to speculation that Rollins could be hinting at a potential feud with The Voice of the Voiceless. CM Punk's return could be a major shake-up, and would also give Seth Rollins a credible opponent to feud with. By taking charge of The Judgment Day, Punk could recreate the magic of Nexus 2.0 and become the biggest threat on Monday Night RAW.

