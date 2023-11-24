8-time WWE champion to attack Randy Orton backstage at Survivor Series and frame Jey Uso? Exploring the possibility

The news of Randy Orton returning at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes has rattled The Judgment Day. In fact, it is not just the heels who are shocked by the news, Jey Uso is also shocked.

It so happens that Main Event Jey Uso made several enemies during his time with The Bloodline, one such being The Apex Predator. Interestingly, Orton’s last match prior to leaving WWE for back surgery was against The Usos, where RK-Bro dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles. It goes without saying that Jey Uso is rather concerned about what his ‘meet-and-greet’ with The Viper will be like.

Unfortunately for Jey, it is not just Orton whom he needs to be aware of, but his brother Jimmy Uso as well. Jimmy has been receiving heat from Roman Reigns for not being able to stop Jey Uso’s growing popularity. To ensure he does not lose The Tribal Chief’s trust, Jimmy Uso can attack Randy Orton backstage prior to Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Given that Jimmy Uso is well aware of Jey Uso’s style, he can conveniently portray himself to be Jey when attacking The Apex Predator. WWE will undoubtedly not stop Randy Orton from arriving at the squared circle, but the misunderstanding can lead to Orton executing an RKO on Jey Uso.

While the crowd goes crazy, believing it is Orton’s heel persona taking over, Jey Uso’s fears of an unpleasant confrontation come true.

Jimmy Uso’s sly move can be used to develop Jey vs. Jimmy for WrestleMania 40 once the truth is revealed to both Randy Orton and Jey Uso.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes' union at Survivor Series 2023 may not end well

There is a theory going around in the WWE Universe that Randy Orton will turn against Cody Rhodes at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 to set up a last hurdle for The American Nightmare before WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained how the situation can pan out after Survivor Series 2023.

"Imagine the babyfaces go over in the WarGames, and as they are getting their hands raised, RKO out of nowhere from Randy to Cody to set up the last hurdle in the hard-time story before Cody gets to Roman. Randy wants a shot. Randy is a four-time champion, [and] would definitely want a shot at Roman Reigns because of what The Bloodline did to him,” Bully Ray said.

The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting to see what goes down at Survivor Series 2023 when The Legend Killer joins the babyfaces in the Men's WarGames Match, which involves a former member of The Bloodline.

Do you think Randy Orton will turn against his own team at the Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!