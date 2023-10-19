8-time WWE champion to finally return to help Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at WWE Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso worked together like a well-oiled machine to win the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Fastlane 2023. Unfortunately, they lost the titles to The Judgment Day during the rematch at the October 16, 2023 edition of Monday Night RAW.

However, their feud with WWE RAW’s biggest heels isn’t over yet. WWE Survivor Series will host WarGames, where Triple H has compiled Titanland’s beloved babyfaces to go up against WWE’s top heels. Initially, it was supposed to be The Judgment Day featuring JD McDonagh against Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. After the latest edition of RAW, it’s possible Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will join The Judgment Day against the babyfaces.

To balance out the teams, WWE will need to add a name that will shake the entire dynamic of the match. With CM Punk’s possible return to WWE being one of the hottest rumors in town, the former multi-time champion can make his return to the Titanland at Survivor Series to join the babyfaces.

Punk returning to take on the top heels of WWE alongside former AEW star Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will generate a major pop from the crowd. In fact, the Survivor Series is happening in Chicago, Punk’s hometown. His return to a major PLE in his hometown will create a buzz that will raise Titanland’s ratings like a skyscraper.

As of now, there’s no actual confirmation of CM Punk coming back to WWE. But fans are hoping he will return since Triple H has brought back quite a few superstars under his leadership.

Cody Rhodes’ decision caused a rift between popular babyfaces

It was Cody Rhodes who helped in bringing Main Event Jey Uso to WWE RAW after Uso quit SmackDown and The Bloodline. His arrival on RAW was part of a trade deal wherein a superstar from RAW would move to SmackDown.

During the season premiere, Triple H announced Nick Aldis as the new General Manager for SmackDown, and Aldis introduced Kevin Owens as the traded superstar from RAW. This brought KO and Sami Zayn’s partnership to an abrupt end.

During the latest edition of RAW, The Judgment Day was ready to jump Zayn, but Uso came to the rescue. Unfortunately, Sami Zayn revealed that he was frustrated about KO not being by his side as a part of the trade deal.

This caused a rift between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, but the duo did makeup before the show ended. It may only be a matter of time before fans witness a major character change for Sami Zayn following this incident.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches