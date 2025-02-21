8-time WWE Champion to fire Solo Sikoa from the Bloodline & declare himself as new leader? Potential SmackDown twist explored

Solo Sikoa is still trying to recover from his loss to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat earlier in January. At the same time, his role as the leader of Bloodline 2.0 is in jeopardy, as Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga seem to have lost their confidence in Solo.

Ad

This was clear last Friday on SmackDown, where the three members of Bloodline 2.0 had a backstage segment. Later that night, Solo Sikoa accidentally hit Tama Tonga, costing Jacob Fatu his match against Braun Strowman and Damian Priest, as well as his opportunity to enter the Elimination Chamber.

Sikoa will team up with Fatu and Tonga this Friday on SmackDown to take on Cody Rhodes, Priest, and Strowman. However, this won't be his only challenge, as The Final Boss, The Rock, is also coming to SmackDown and may confront the leader of Bloodline 2.0.

Ad

Trending

It is unclear if the eight-time WWE Champion will come back as a face or as a heel, but there is speculation that the legend might appear on the blue brand to confront Solo, potentially kicking him out of the faction and revealing himself as the new leader of the group.

This way, The Rock will reignite The Bloodline Civil War and will open the way for a feud with Roman Reigns and The OG Bloodline. At the same time, though, he will enable Jacob Fatu to turn on Solo and initiate a feud with him, ultimately leading to a match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Moreover, a face turn will allow Solo to reunite with Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline (Sami Zayn and The Usos), who are also babyfaces.

Ad

WWE legend addresses the possibility of a Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa match at WrestleMania 41

Rikishi has been quite vocal on The Bloodline and shares his opinion regarding the faction's saga and the future of its members.

In one of the latest episodes of his Off the Top podcast, the WWE legend expressed his excitement about the upcoming feud between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa and discussed the plans in store from WWE Creative for the two superstars.

Ad

"Who turns babyface? If in case they decide to go with Jacob and Solo, if Jacob turns on Solo, it could go either way. You know, the Warewolf switched up on the guy who had a lot of heat? Or they might seem some type of way for Solo depending on how Jacob does. Do the Tongan brothers jump in with Jacob and jump Solo? I don't know. We've got to watch this thing play out," Rikishi said.

On SmackDown this Friday, The Rock's arrival could shake things up for Solo Sikoa and the others, potentially starting a new storyline for the leader of Bloodline 2.0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE