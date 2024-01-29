8-time WWE champion to quit on RAW following heartbreaking Royal Rumble loss? Exploring potential twist

Cody Rhodes last eliminated CM Punk to win the 2024 WWE men's Royal Rumble match and book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes headlined last year's WrestleMania against Roman Reigns but came up short. He will now get a second shot at finishing his story in April. One man who has been unable to mainevent WrestleMania in his lengthy career is CM Punk.

The 8-time WWE champion made his comeback last November. Since then, The Second City Saint has asserted that he returned to finally reach his ultimate goal in the company.

The videos of CM Punk following Royal Rumble show how heartbroken he was about his loss, and it could now lead him to make a drastic choice. 2024 might not be the year that CM Punk headlines WrestleMania since Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes seemingly have one slot while the women are expected to take Night One.

Punk has quit WWE once before. Will he allow the anger and frustration he is currently feeling to push him over the edge, leading to his exit? Only time will tell.

Will history repeat itself if CM Punk decides to quit on WWE RAW?

It was exactly a decade ago when Punk quit and decided not to appear on the RAW after Royal Rumble. The former world champion has spent the last decade working in UFC and wrestling in AEW. However, he still has the desire to headline The Show of Shows.

Punk could do so in 2025 if he can win next year's Royal Rumble. But is he willing to wait a year to find out? At 45, The Second City Saint knows he is running out of time to fulfill his ultimate goal, which may change his demeanor tonight on RAW.

