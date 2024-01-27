8-time WWE Tag Team Champions to enter the Royal Rumble at #1 and #2? Exploring the possibility of huge WrestleMania match

On Sunday, 30 superstars will compete in the much-awaited Royal Rumble match. After a spectacular Survivor Series: WarGames which was considered to be one of the best premium live events last year, fans have high expectations of the upcoming Rumble event. The promotion also seems determined to do their best.

While the Royal Rumble match is set to feature big names from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, the first two superstars in the match could be former Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The reason why the duo could open the match can be attributed to a recent development on SmackDown.

On the latest edition of the blue brand, Jimmy Uso was seen getting frustrated after he picked what number he would enter the Royal Rumble match at. Jimmy's frustration indicated that he is probably placed at #1 or #2 in the Rumble match, which is a start many don't wish to have.

Hence, to spice things up, it won't be surprising to see Jey Uso start the Rumble match along with Jimmy. While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, it will be good to see the likes of Jimmy and Jey open the match.

RAW Superstar feels Royal Rumble will be a Judgment Day type of PLE

On Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day has delivered some great performances that have cemented themselves as one of the most dominant factions in WWE. Hence, ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble, a RAW Superstar said that the Rumble would be a Judgment Day type of PLE.

The superstar who said the same is R-Truth. During an interview, Truth mentioned that he and The Judgment Day were feeling good ahead of the Rumble. He further mentioned that he thought the faction would dominate on Sunday. He said:

"I’m feeling great. I’m feeling good. Team’s feeling good. Team’s looking good. I think Royal Rumble is gonna be a Judgment Day type of pay-per-view."

You can check out what R-Truth said about himself and The Judgment Day in the tweet below:

Overall, the segment between R-Truth and Judgment Day is being enjoyed by fans around the world. While most members are not on board with the former being a part of the faction, Truth seems to have developed quite a relationship with Damian Priest. It will be interesting to see how things work out.

