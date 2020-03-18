8 WWE stars who are currently quarantined

The COVID-19 virus has had an impact on the wrestling world

Many WWE stars have taken to social media to share that they are in lockdown

Many WWE stars have been forced into lockdown in recent days

The COVID-19 virus has become a pandemic over the past few weeks and reached the point where several countries all over the world have been forced into lockdown. This means that whilst some countries have forced people to remain indoors and practice social distancing in order to contain the current outbreak, others have chosen this option and are hoping that it will have a long term effect on the numbers.

The most recent episodes of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown have both only featured a skeleton roster with RAW just presenting one live match in three hours. This is mainly down to the fact that many WWE stars are currently either voluntarily or have been forced into quarantine.

Thanks to social media, many of these stars have been able to provide updates of their situation and keep the WWE Universe in the loop whilst they too look at a lengthy stint indoors.

#5. Nikki Cross and Killian Dain

Married couple Nikki Cross and Killian Dain haven't shared a WWE screen since their time in NXT since Cross is now part of the SmackDown roster whilst her husband continues to work down on NXT.

The fact that the couple doesn't get to spend a lot of time together has now changed given the recent outbreak and now the duo is both at home being forced to avoid contact with others in the coming weeks.

Nikki Cross was on SmackDown this past week as part of a match which pitted Cross and Alexa Bliss up against Sasha Banks and Bayley, but it's unknown if she will be part of the upcoming episode since she recently updated her Instagram account to share with her followers that she was currently stuck indoors with her husband.

