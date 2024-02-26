9-time champion to issue a WrestleMania challenge to Gunther on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility

WWE has finalized several matches for WrestleMania 40, but Gunther isn't on the card yet. A fitting challenge may be coming his way on tonight's WWE RAW.

WWE WrestleMania 40 is looking to be one of its most remarkable editions in recent memory, with matches like Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch, and Bayley vs. IYO SKY officially announced. The challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship may be teased tonight on RAW.

One star who could challenge The Ring General is Bobby Lashley, who put on an excellent performance at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. While he is on SmackDown, the company may allow stars to appear on competing brands to build matches for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The All-Mighty teased himself about winning a title soon on X, claiming he would be at The Show of Shows and become champion. With matches for both World Titles already set, he may target the Intercontinental Championship, leading to a first-time-ever feud with Gunther.

While this is an intriguing scenario, it is just speculation for now, and the actual plans will be revealed with time.

Could Gunther set up a different WrestleMania 40 match on WWE RAW?

Bobby Lashley is certainly a great challenger for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40. However, he isn't the only name who can realistically challenge and dethrone Gunther.

One such name is Andrade, who made his return to the company at Royal Rumble 2024 and later signed with WWE RAW. He may not waste much time and target The Ring General leading up to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Other possible challengers could be Chad Gable, Sheamus, or Shinsuke Nakamura. Sami Zayn's career will also likely reach a high very soon, and he could dethrone the Ring General at WrestleMania 40.

Who do you think The Ring General will face at The Showcase of the Immortals?