The opening night of WrestleMania 40 will see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a mouthwatering clash.

There have been rumors of The Brahma Bull betraying The Tribal Chief at the event. However, it's the nine-time champion, Roman Reigns, who needs to do the unthinkable and turn on The Rock instead.

The Great One has taken the limelight away from Roman Reigns

The Rock made a comeback to WWE at the Day 1 edition of RAW, where he hinted at going after The Head of the Table. Rock returned to SmackDown post-Royal Rumble 2024 to challenge Reigns. However, Cody Rhodes forced The People's Champion to change his plans at the WrestleMania XL press event in Las Vegas. Following that, he turned heel to join forces with The Bloodline instead. Since then, The Bloodline storyline has been revolving around The High Chief.

Despite being the current poster boy of WWE, Reigns has been overshadowed by The Great One in the last few weeks. Hence, the former Big Dog needs to snatch back the limelight from The Rock by brutalizing him at the April extravaganza.

Roman Reigns needs to assert his dominance on The Rock

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion since 2020. The Tribal Chief has prevailed over several big names of the company, such as John Cena, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, LA Knight, and more, in the last four years.

Much like the aforementioned names, Rock is one of the biggest superstars in the history of the Stamford-based promotion, and brutalizing him at WrestleMania 40, when the entire world is watching, will reiterate the dominance Reigns has possessed over the entire roster in the last few years.

Moreover, this would be The Tribal Chief's way of showing The Great One who the real "final boss" is.

A potential match between The High Chief and The Tribal Chief

A potential dream match between Reigns and Rock has been rumored since time immemorial. While it seemed like the dream match was finally going to happen this year at WrestleMania, it wasn't meant to be.

However, WWE could still keep doors open on the dream match by having Reigns turn on the Hollywood icon at The Show of Shows. The Head of the Table could lay a brutal beatdown on The Great One to plant seeds of a massive clash in the future.

