9-time WWE champion to confront The Rock at Elimination Chamber & save Cody Rhodes from him? Exploring the possibility

The Rock truly put Cody Rhodes in a bizarre position during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Not only did The Final Boss claim that they have become friends since WrestleMania 40, but also added that he wanted The American Nightmare to be his champion. To add another layer of absolute confusion to it, The Brahma Bull revealed he wanted the Undisputed WWE Champion's soul.

It has been declared that Cody Rhodes will answer The Final Boss at Elimination Chamber 2025, and considering The Rock has already played the power card of being a member of TKO's Board of Directors, The American Nightmare might have no option but to oblige to his demands. However, there is one man in WWE who can still save him. It's not Triple H, but it's Rhodes' predecessor, Roman Reigns!

Cody Rhodes quite selflessly offered his help against The Bloodline to the Only Tribal Chief when the latter returned at SummerSlam 2024. They teamed up at Bad Blood, defeating Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. At Elimination Chamber, the OTC could return the favor and help The American Nightmare out of the tough spot The Rock put him in. He could then confront The Final Boss and challenge him for WrestleMania 41.

The focus will be on the OTC letting The Final Boss know that he cannot play the power card and coerce the champion into being his ally. Furthermore, Roman Reigns taking a stand against The Rock can finally set up the match between the superstars, and potentially the end to The Bloodline Saga.

The Rock and Cody Rhodes' storyline might make its way to WrestleMania 41

The Hollywood Heel tried to convince the Undisputed WWE Champion to embrace the dark side. However, being a fan favorite, The American Nightmare has quite a few factors to take into account before giving The People's Champion an answer.

However, if Cody Rhodes refuses to be The Rock's champion, it can create a new storyline between the superstars. The Brahma Bull can continue to haunt The American Nightmare during SmackDown shows, and ultimately make himself a prominent figure in Rhodes' championship match at The Show of Shows.

The Final Boss has already clarified that a title match is not needed to develop the storyline between Rhodes and himself. Keeping that in mind, he can be present at WrestleMania 41 to cost him the title rather than inserting himself into the championship match.

