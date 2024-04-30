9-time WWE champion must turn heel so he can challenge Cody Rhodes and save his main event career

Cody Rhodes is currently the biggest babyface on Friday Night SmackDown, holding the Undisputed WWE Championship. With him being the face of the blue brand and holding the top prize of the Stamford-based promotion, Rhodes has the potential to revitalize any superstar's career on the roster.

Therefore, with the 2024 WWE Draft being culminated on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, a nine-time WWE champion must turn heel on Friday Night SmackDown. The name in question is none other than Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty had been drafted to the blue brand during the 2024 Draft.

Now that his business with The Final Testament is over, a new beginning is paramount. If Lashley has to confront The American Nightmare, he needs to undergo a character transformation. There are several reasons why the former WWE Champion must turn heel.

To redeem his career by challenging Cody Rhodes

Bobby Lashley was arguably involved in a lackluster storyline with The Final Testament for quite some time. Moreover, his babyface run with the Street Profits has not benefited him much and instead put his stellar career in the backseat.

Therefore, Bobby Lashley must bring a change in his character to redeem his main event career. He must turn heel on SmackDown, which will pave the way for him to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

A heel Lashley has the potential to pose a legitimate threat to The American Nightmare and his title. Moreover, with the former WWE Champion turning heel, it will give rise to an engrossing rivalry with Cody Rhodes on the blue brand.

To get back on the main event scene

Bobby Lashley's feud with The Final Testament has arguably failed to yield much benefit for The All Mighty. Not only has it put his main event career in the backseat, but it has also prevented him from being in the world title picture.

Since his feud with The Final Testament is over, Lashley must turn heel and rise to the top of the division to restore his lost glory. The 47-year-old star challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship will help him get back to the main event scene and revitalize his career.

It will allow him to be present in the world title picture again and restore his credibility. Hence, a change in character is paramount to reviving Bobby's main event career in WWE, which has currently lost its spark.

Too many babyface superstars on SmackDown

One of the reasons why Bobby Lashley must turn heel following the 2024 WWE Draft is because the current SmackDown roster is stacked with several babyface superstars. It needs some credible heels and The All Mighty has the potential to be one of them.

Bobby, along with the Street Profits, should turn heel and wreak havoc on the blue brand, putting the entire locker room on notice. Moreover, it will pave the way for some enthralling storylines on the blue brand both in the singles division as well as in the tag team division.

Lashley's heel turn will also sow the seeds for Cody Rhodes to have his biggest challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown. Apart from Rhodes having a huge challenger for his title, it would also put The All Mighty in the spotlight again.