9-time WWE champion to return after 635 days and help Bayley dethrone IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL? Exploring the chances

Bayley has a massive challenge ahead of her at WrestleMania XL as not only will she have a chance to be the Women's Champion, but she will face her former friend Iyo Sky. Since the champion has some backup with her, the challenger could also call someone to be by her side.

Bayley finally broke away from Damage CTRL after months of the group leaving her out. They betrayed her at SmackDown last week, and the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner chose Iyo Sky to face at WrestleMania 40. The Kabuki Warriors made it clear that they would side with Iyo, but one person The Role Model could call is Mercedes Mone, FKA Sasha Banks.

Mercedes and Naomi walked out of WWE in May 2022 and wrestled in different promotions, though the latter has recently returned at this year's Women's Royal Rumble. Despite this, Mone and the former Damage CTRL member continuously hung out and supported each other. Still, this might not be enough to convince fans of a possible return.

It's quite unlikely that fans would see Sasha Banks return anytime soon, even at WrestleMania XL. As per recent reports, Mercedes could return to wrestling programming, but for AEW. Rumors even spread that she has already filmed content for the company. With this in mind, it's very unlikely that the nine-time champion will return and help Bayley at WrestleMania XL.

Who could be at Bayley's side instead against Iyo Sky at WrestleMania XL?

Bayley and Iyo last week on SmackDown

While The Kabuki Warriors and Iyo Sky have already made it clear for months that they are not the biggest fans of Bayley, one star who has hesitated to pick sides so far is Dakota Kai.

Kai hasn't been active in the ring for a while due to an injury but remains involved with Damage CTRL. However, she was absent last week on the Friday show during the group's attack on The Role Model. In a tweet, Dakota hinted that she may not have known that the betrayal was going to happen and was disheartened about it.

Since it looks like Dakota is not on board with Iyo's decisions, she could decide to side with The Role Model in the coming weeks and aid her for her match at WrestleMania XL.

Does Bayley think she could still share the ring with Mercedes Mone?

Although it seems like the former Sasha Banks is en route to All Elite Wrestling, the current WWE Superstar is confident she will still have one last match with her former partner and spoke highly about their in-ring chemistry. However, their next match against each other could be their last.

It remains to be seen what is next for the former Damage CTRL member's Road to WrestleMania.

