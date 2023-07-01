A blast from Cody Rhodes' past could return following SmackDown announcement (not Brock Lesnar)? Piecing together the clues so far

WWE stunned fans when they announced that Cody Rhodes versus Dominik Mysterio will main event Money in the Bank this Saturday. Michael Cole delivered the announcement during the go-home edition of SmackDown for the July 1st premium live event. Fans should expect a blast from The American Nightmare’s past if he ends up main eventing the show.

It is possible that Randy Orton could return in the main event of Money in the Bank 2023 to help Cody Rhodes fend off The Judgment Day. The Viper is heavily rumored to make his highly-anticipated return at London’s O2 Arena. Orton was last seen inside a WWE ring on the May 20, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Here’s the official graphic for Cody Rhodes’ match at Money in the Bank:

For those unaware, Cody’s match was made official several weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. The American Nightmare wanted Brock Lesnar in an open challenge but got Dominik Mysterio instead. The second generation stars got into a heated exchange on Miz TV that led to Dom Dom getting away with a cheap shot on Cody.

The 26-year-old once again got away with his cheap tactics this past Monday on RAW after Cody’s win over Damian Priest in the main event of the show. Dom also casually dropped the F-bomb during his segment with Cody during their earlier confront in the night.

Brock Lesnar could cost Cody Rhodes his match at Money in the Bank

Lesnar and Cody first met for a one-on-one match at Backlash 2023. The American Nightmare defeated the Beast with a roll-up at the May 6th premium live event in Puerto Rico. Their second match took place at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Cody was unable to win the match because he passed out to the Kimura Lock. The two are reportedly set to face each other in a gimmick match at SummerSlam 2023. It is possible that Brock Lesnar could cost Cody Rhodes his match this week at Money in the Bank.

Money in the Bank takes place at the O2 Arena in London in a couple of hours from now.

