Absent Bloodline star to return to WWE and choose Solo Sikoa over Jacob Fatu on SmackDown? Potential twist explored

WWE Superstars Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa have developed tensions following the former’s Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns. The Samoan Werewolf also turned against the leader of The Bloodline after mistakenly thinking that Sikoa intentionally attacked Tama Tonga. Interestingly, however, there’s a chance that Tonga Loa could soon return and take Solo’s side over Fatu to set things straight.

The Bloodline was left in shambles after Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on RAW’s Netflix debut. Following his loss, the leader of the group disappeared without a word, leaving Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga alone, who tried to maintain the faction’s dominance on SmackDown. Interestingly, ahead of Sikoa’s hiatus, Tonga Loa had already taken a break after the heel crew’s loss at Survivor Series.

Although Fatu and Tama Tonga are working as a unit now, Loa could return and side with Sikoa and try to establish peace within the faction. His brother Tama is already sympathetic towards Solo, and could explain that him getting hit instead of Cody Rhodes was just an accident.

Thus, with both the Tongan brothers trying to convince Fatu, the Samoan Werewolf might calm down and listen to reason. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation right now.

Solo Sikoa could hire a new personal enforcer for protection against Jacob Fatu

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa could try to de-escalate the situation and get Jacob Fatu in control. However, The Samoan Werewolf could still go berserk and attack Solo Sikoa. Thus, Sikoa could bring Hikuleo to the company and hire him as his new personal enforcer, without relying completely on the former WWE Tag Team Champions.

The 6’8” monster would be a formidable addition to The Bloodline and go head-to-head against Fatu. The former Strong Open Weight Champion would be able to prevent The Samoan Werewolf from going berserk while the Tongan Brothers try to convince him to stay calm.

In addition to protection against Fatu, Sikoa could use Hikuleo to attack Cody Rhodes and attempt to dethrone him as the Undisputed WWE Champion in the future. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

