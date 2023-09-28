Absent champion to return at major upcoming WWE show? Analyzing the possibility 

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 is just days away from streaming. The big show is set to be held at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, with over 4,000 fans expected, according to WrestleTix.

Six matches have been announced for the show thus far, five of which are championship bouts. One of the more intriguing title matches will feature Dominik Mysterio defending the NXT North American Championship against Trick Williams.

Not only will the two young stars clash, but the high flying Dragon Lee will be the special guest referee. Given Lee's disdain for Dirty Dom, the odds are stacked against the champion. That could change, however, if Rhea Ripley returns to WWE television.

Expand Tweet

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day hasn't appeared on WWE television since September 11th. On that night's episode of Monday Night RAW, Nia Jax returned and viciously laid Ripley out. The Australian hasn't been seen since the attack.

While Rhea will undoubtedly be seeking revenge on the powerful Nia sooner rather than later, her return could be first at Saturday's No Mercy event. She is Dirty Dom's biggest supporter, and it seems unlikely that she'd leave him to flounder against Trick Williams, with Dragon Lee as the referee.

Rhea Ripley could potentially compete at WWE Fastlane

NXT No Mercy is the next premium live event, but WWE's main roster will have a big show one week later, on October 7th, 2023. RAW and SmackDown will come together for Fastlane, which is set to take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Only a handful of bouts have been announced for the show thus far, but there's a strong chance that a match featuring Rhea Ripley could be added to the card. If The Ripper does return in time for the show, her most likely opponent for Fastlane could be the towering and imposing Nia Jax.

As noted, Jax returned to WWE a handful of weeks ago, and immediately targeted The Eradicator, along with various other superstars in the company. It is quite clear that she intends to hurt anybody in her path, but that is unlikely her only major goal.

Expand Tweet

The former RAW Women's Champion is likely seeking more championship gold. If she wants to a win a singles title, the belt available to her on RAW is the Women's World Championship. This makes the inevitable clash between Ripley and Jax all the more intriguing.

Rhea has been a dominant champion so far, but she may meet an irresistable force in Nia. If the two clash at Fastlane, there's a real chance that the coveted Women's World Championship could change hands.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.