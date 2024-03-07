Absent WWE Star to attack LA Knight on SmackDown? Analyzing the likelihood 

LA Knight's meteoric rise in WWE last year hasn't yielded him any results up to now. Even though Knight continues to receive a decent pop every time he appears, The Mega Star hasn't been able to win a championship yet. This has majorly been due to interference from outside.

While Knight could have earned an opportunity to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship by winning the Elimination Chamber, he lost the same due to an interference from AJ Styles. Since then, Knight has been desperate to get his hands on The Phenomenal One.

However, in doing so, the 41-year-old can be confronted by a giant star who has been absent. The giant star in question is Omos. On SmackDown, Omos could reunite with AJ Styles and attack Knight on his behalf. For those unaware, Omos served as Styles' bodyguard back in the day.

After doing this and reuniting with Styles, the Nigerian giant could rekindle his feud with Bobby Lashley. By doing so, Omos will ensure that he tick marks one of his biggest wishes, and that is to book a spot at WrestleMania 40. While the angle is speculative, something like this would be interesting to watch.

Former WWE writer believes LA Knight has lost his shine

When AJ Styles made an appearance at Elimination Chamber and attacked LA Knight, he surprised the WWE Universe. While Styles did have his reasons to attack Knight, no one expected him to do it at Elimination Chamber. However, by doing so, WWE has set up a feud between the two.

This feud will most likely lead to a match between the two at WrestleMania 40. While some fans are interested in seeing the same, one man who does not want to see it is Vince Russo. During an episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer said he wouldn't mind seeing a ladder match for the US Championship involving Styles and Knight.

"That might not be bad. I like that too bro, I like that too. There's a lot of bodies you could put in there. A ladder match, a lot of action. I kinda like that too." [7:03 onwards]

He further added:

"I feel as you are sitting here talking about him, I feel like he (LA Knight) has lost his shine. And Logan Paul, bro Logan Paul is money man. Logan Paul is money. You gotta write that bro, that's money." [7:37 onwards]

Even though the idea of a ladder match for the United States Championship sounds good, it does not seem WWE might book LA Knight and AJ Styles to be a part of it. Instead, the duo will most likely face each other in a singles match.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE