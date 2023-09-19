Absent WWE star heading for major push soon? The hints are hidden in plain sight

WWE is apparently set to make a massive announcement. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut is reportedly bringing a massive stadium show to Australia in 2024. More specifically, the company intends to host a show at the Optus Stadium in March.

If the show is truly set to take place, WWE will certainly want a selection of hometown stars from Australia. One particular name who could be used on the show and who has been a non-entity on television as of late is Emma.

The former NXT star could be in line for a push on WWE programming moving forward if the show does officially take place. Zelina Vega, for example, was pushed heavily upon Backlash 2023 taking place in Puerto Rico. While Vega doesn't live on the island, she is Puerto Rican, which likely contributed to her push for a bout with Rhea Ripley.

Emma hasn't been featured heavily since her return to WWE last year. She was re-hired during the Triple H-led regime and immediately interacted with Ronda Rousey, but her television time quickly diminished.

The talented star was drafted to RAW earlier this year. Since joining the red brand, she's only competed in two matches for the USA Network, although Emma also competed on Main Event multiple times. The popular Australian hasn't competed in any capacity since July, however.

WWE has several other Australian stars to showcase as well

While Emma will hopefully receive a push from WWE ahead of the rumored Australian stadium show, the company isn't hurting when it comes to other talent from the region. The main roster features a handful of talented stars originally from Down Under.

The biggest Australian star the company has ever had is Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator is the reigning Women's World Champion and frequently appears on both RAW and SmackDown, although she's a member of the RAW roster.

Two other Monday Night RAW stars are Australian and could appear at the event. Indi Hartwell was called up in the 2023 Draft. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed was also re-hired by the pro wrestling juggernaut. Both stars could and should be featured come the big event.

The final main roster star who could be at the Australian stadium show is Grayson Waller. The cocky star has been publicly begging for a chance to return home, and now he may very well have an opportunity to do exactly that.

In addition to the main roster superstars, an NXT talent could also find his way to the supershow set for 2024. Duke Hudson, who currently represents Chase U, could potentially be on the event or at least in a dark match prior to the main show.