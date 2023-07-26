Absent WWE star vows to take back rightful place upon return? Analyzing possible feuds

WWE currently has some of the best wrestling talent in the world. However, some of its top names are also out due to various reasons. One such WWE superstar who had to take a break because of her pregnancy is Alexa Bliss. While Bliss is expected to be on a break for quite some time, she already seems to be planning a return.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Bliss wrote that once she is able to, she will be taking her rightful place and what is hers. This indicates that the former champion is keeping her eyes on the action that is unfolding on RAW and SmackDown. However, the question is, who will Bliss feud with when she makes her return?

The answer to such a question can be Bianca Belair. Bliss' last match in the Stamford-based promotion came against Belair at Royal Rumble. Considering Bliss was on the losing side, there could be a storyline where the 31-year-old could be drafted to SmackDown so that she can seek her revenge on Belair.

Another possible feud on RAW could come against Rhea Ripley. Since becoming champion at WrestleMania 39, Ripley has been extremely dominant. It seems as if the Aussie has no match on RAW. This is where Bliss could come in and prove the WWE Universe wrong by defeating Ripley to win the Women's World Championship.

Alexa Bliss provided a timeline for her return to WWE

Alexa Bliss' tweet comes at a very interesting time. Just a few days ago, the soon-to-be mother provided an update on her return to the ring. Along with her husband, Ryan Cabrera, Bliss is awaiting the birth of a baby girl. This has kept her away from WWE programming.

During an interview some time ago, Bliss mentioned that she won't be able to return to the ring as soon as she expects. The 31-year-old also added that before she could think of rushing to work, she would spend the first fundamental months with her baby. She said:

“I probably won’t bounce back as fast as I hope. I’m going to get to working out and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I’ll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work."

Whenever Alexa Bliss chooses to make her return, she is expected to receive a huge pop from the crowd. Considering her eyes are already on the prize, it will be interesting to see who the 31-year-old feuds with when she returns to WWE.

