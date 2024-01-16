Absent WWE Superstar to return after 150 days to issue Royal Rumble challenge to Seth Rollins on RAW? Exploring potential scenario

An absent WWE Superstar could make his return tonight on RAW to confront World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The Visionary will be defending his title tonight against a familiar foe. Jinder Mahal interrupted Seth Rollins last week on the red brand, and it led to a title match tonight. Rollins defeated Mahal 12 years ago to become the first-ever NXT Champion.

Rollins has already had an epic confrontation with CM Punk, and the controversial star hinted that he might be coming after the World Heavyweight Championship if he were to win the Men's Royal Rumble on January 27. However, an absent WWE star could also be planning to make his return soon with his sights set on the World Heavyweight Championship.

Sheamus has not competed in a match since his loss to Edge on the August 18, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown. Edge picked up the victory in what was his final match with the promotion and now competes as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling. The Celtic Warrior was the leader of The Brawling Brutes, but that group has disbanded, and he could be looking to get back into the title scene.

The veteran would be a great opponent for Seth Rollins at the premium live event because he has established himself as a superstar to be taken seriously over the years. A loss at the Royal Rumble would not hurt Sheamus, and it would add another impressive victory to Rollins' title reign on the road to WWE WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins mocks CM Punk at WWE Live Event

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has made it abundantly clear that he is not a fan of CM Punk.

He has referred to the former AEW Champion as a "cancer" in the past and recently took shots at the veteran at a WWE Live Event. After the World Heavyweight Champion defeated Drew McIntyre at a house show in Toronto, the crowd began to chant for the controversial star. Rollins told the crowd that Punk only cares about himself, but they paid for their tickets and can chant for whoever they want.

"What do y'all think, he's going to pop through that curtain tonight? Na. He ain't going to come tonight because, you know what, he doesn't give a da*n about y'all. Hey, I've been honest, I've said this about CM Punk from day one. CM Punk only gives a da*n about CM Punk. But hey, you know what? You've all paid your hard-earned money," Seth Rollins said.

Seth Rollins has been a fighting champion so far and has already put together an impressive reign as World Heavyweight Champion. It will be interesting to see if he can defeat Jinder Mahal to retain the title later tonight on WWE RAW.

