Absent WWE Superstar returns, a familiar foe - 5 challengers for Rhea Ripley's title following WrestleMania 40 win 

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defended her title against Becky Lynch in the first match of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania XL. Ripley became champion at WrestleMania 39 by defeating Charlotte Flair and hasn't looked back since.

Becky Lynch gave it everything she had in the match but could not put Ripley away. The Eradicator won the bout after hitting Lynch with a Riptide on the turnbuckle, and then another one in the middle of the ring for the pinfall victory.

Listed below are five potential opponents for Rhea Ripley following her impressive victory at WrestleMania.

#5. Nikki Cross could return to challenge Rhea Ripley

Nikki Cross has not competed in a match since the November 6 edition of WWE RAW when she participated in a Battle Royal to determine Rhea Ripley's challenger for Survivor Series. Zoey Stark won the Battle Royal but was soundly defeated by The Eradicator at the premium live event.

Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross were tag team partners while the veteran was portraying the Nikki A.S.H. character. She could return on the RAW following WrestleMania and go after Ripley to kick off her red brand comeback.

#4. Shayna Baszler could attempt to win her first singles title on the main roster

Shayna Baszler was not booked for a match at this year's WrestleMania but did pick up an impressive victory this week. The RAW star appeared at GWC Bloodsport on Thursday and defeated Masha Slamovich by KO.

The Queen of Spades is a two-time NXT Women's Champion but has never captured a singles title on the main roster. She may attempt to break out of the tag team division by challenging Rhea Ripley to a match for the Women's World Championship.

#3. Zoey Stark could give it another try

Zoey Stark arrived on the main roster at Night of Champions 2023 and became Trish Stratus' protege. She betrayed her former mentor at Payback 2023 after Becky Lynch defeated Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match.

Stark's singles run didn't go well after breaking away from Stratus, but she now has more experience on the main roster. She may try to earn another title match against The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez may return to challenge for the title

Raquel Rodriguez is currently out of action with a medical condition but gave Rhea Ripley everything she could handle on the September 11, 2023 edition of WWE RAW. Ripley defended her Women's World Championship against Rodriguez in the main event of the show, but the match was ruined by the returning Nia Jax.

Ripley has already vanquished Jax by defeating her in the main event of Elimination Chamber 2024. If medically cleared, Rodriguez could make a stunning return on RAW and demand another opportunity at the title.

#1. Liv Morgan could finally start her revenge tour

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley were the final two superstars in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. They were also the first two entrants in the match and made history with their performance.

Ripley brutally attacked Morgan last summer as a way to write the former SmackDown Women's Champion off of television. She returned as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble in January and once again made it to the final two. However, Bayley emerged victorious and will be challenging Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Liv Morgan was also the final superstar to be pinned in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Becky Lynch won the bout in February to earn a title match against Ripley but came up short during Night 1 of WrestleMania.

Morgan could confront Ripley on the RAW after WrestleMania and say that she wants a shot at the title. Morgan and Ripley already have an interesting backstory to work off of, and it would be an entertaining feud over the next few weeks on the red brand.

