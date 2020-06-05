Adam Cole wants to defend his title against AJ Styles

AJ Styles has defeated him on two separate occasions before both Superstars made their way to WWE.

The duo has never locked horns in the squared circle during their WWE run.

AJ Styles

NXT Champion Adam Cole is all set to take on The Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV. Cole recently spoke with El Brunch De WWE and discussed the upcoming Backlot Brawl, in addition to several other topics. Cole also revealed that he wants to defend the NXT title against one of the biggest WWE Superstars today, AJ Styles. Here's what Cole had to say in regards to a possible NXT title match between him and Styles:

So there's one man that immediately comes to mind, and he's someone that I have faced before, but I've never faced in WWE. And that man is AJ Styles. I have fought AJ Styles on two separate occasions, one time in Canada, one time in Philadelphia. And both time, AJ Styles beat me. So that's a loss I would love to get back. I will say, even in a losing effort, I look at AJ Styles as one of the very very best, not just currently, but one of the best to ever be a professional wrestler. He's unbelievable, he's phenomenal.

And especially with the NXT Championship being viewed as such a respectable title, and people know that when this title is on the line, they'll get to see a great bell-to-bell pro-wrestling match. AJ Styles is right there with the very best, so I would love the chance to defend my NXT Championship against AJ.

AJ Styles and Adam Cole have fought before in Ring of Honor

Styles and Cole fought each other when both were affiliated with Ring of Honor. Cole is regarded as one of the greatest Superstars in NXT history, and has held the NXT title for more than a year at this point. Styles was already a big name in the world of pro-wrestling before he came to WWE in 2016, and was directly sent to the main roster. Styles has won the WWE title on two occasions, and has had classic rivalries with the likes of John Cena and Chris Jericho.