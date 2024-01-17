Adam Pearce to accept major Brock Lesnar demand upon his WWE return? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar is rumored to return to WWE soon, but this might be bad news for RAW GM Adam Pearce. While his eventual appearance could bring more eyes to the red brand, this could also mean that Pearce will have to worry about more people on the roster.

Adam Pearce and Brock Lesnar don't have the best relationship, especially in 2021. At that year's Crown Jewel Premiere Live Event, The Beast Incarnate lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. The following night on SmackDown, he attacked The Bloodline, the cameraman, and several other stars from the locker room. Later on, Pearce announced that Brock was indefinitely suspended before receiving two F5s.

When Lesnar returned weeks later, he immediately had a tense confrontation with the GM. During this exchange, the former WWE Champion said he had time to hunt and named the moose he killed after Pearce. Now that The Beast might make his comeback, he could use his presence to intimidate the general manager.

Brock's rumored return could be related to the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE. He could say that he is eyeing another record in his name to expect a dominant performance and put both World Champions on notice. However, it wouldn't stop just there.

Lesnar can later demand the 30th spot at the Rumble once he meets Adam backstage, but Pearce might reason that the entry number in the match is random, and he won't be able to do anything about it. The Beast could remind the general manager about their previous encounter, which could intimidate Adam enough to work something out with Lesnar.

How did Adam Pearce feel after Brock Lesnar named an animal he hunted after him?

Brock's meeting with Adam in 2021 did not end well.

Angering The Beast enough to name a moose he hunted and displayed in his home would usually send shivers down anyone's spine. However, Adam didn't feel the same.

On a past episode of WWE's The Bump, Pearce recalled the incident with Brock Lesnar and the moose. Adam revealed that he viewed those comments as a compliment as he didn't know anybody else Brock named a moose after; Pearce even wanted to display it in his office.

Who do fans want to see Brock Lesnar face when he returns?

Brock Lesnar's eventual WWE return could lead to a match at WrestleMania 40. Fans want him to face Gunther next, especially after they had a stare-down during last year's Royal Rumble.

It would be interesting to see what direction Lesnar will take once he returns to WWE.

