Adam Pearce to announce 2 blockbuster Elimination Chamber matches for CM Punk, Becky Lynch & others on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Royal Rumble 2024 was an eventful premium live event, and the promotion will now get ready to host Elimination Chamber 2024 starting from this week's WWE RAW.

While Cody Rhodes found his way to WrestleMania 40 on January 29, other stars from WWE RAW, like Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, and Gunther, are yet to discover an opponent for the Grandest Stage Of Them All. This week's edition of the red brand will feature the fallout from Royal Rumble and will build towards Elimination Chamber 2024.

Adam Pearce may not waste time and finalize two pivotal matches for the upcoming premium live event. The first match could be the Men's Elimination Chamber match to determine Seth Rollins' challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. The match will likely feature stars like CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

Expand Tweet

Another battle could be a Women's Elimination Chamber match to determine Rhea Ripley's challenger for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. This match will potentially feature stars like Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and more.

While these two matches will be great to take place at the upcoming premium live event, nothing is confirmed right now. Adam Pearce may provide more insight on WWE RAW.

What else could happen on WWE RAW?

WWE Royal Rumble featured the epic debut of former AEW star Jade Cargill, who put on an outstanding performance in the Women's Rumble.

Having proved that she's ready for the main roster, she may start a rivalry with someone on WWE RAW.

Expand Tweet

After a monumental Royal Rumble win, Cody Rhodes will address his victory and potentially interact with stars like CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, or Gunther, who also put on amazing performances in the Men's Rumble.

Liv Morgan, Andrade, and Naomi also made their comeback to Titanland at Royal Rumble 2024, so it will be interesting to see if they get drafted to the red brand and feud with notable opponents, leading to Elimination Chamber 2024.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here