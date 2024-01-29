Adam Pearce to announce the signing of major 31-year-old star on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility

Adam Pearce has had a tough time as the WWE RAW General Manager, but he could change his luck tonight. During the past few months, he lost some stars to the SmackDown brand but also gained some. For the upcoming episode, he could ensure the Monday show would only go forward.

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature the fallout of the 2024 Royal Rumble event, which included several surprises in the Men's and Women's matches. One of them was Jade Cargill, who finally made her in-ring debut after signing with the company months ago. For the upcoming episode, Adam Pearce could announce that she has picked the Red brand. Interestingly, there could already be some reasons why.

Expand Tweet

Jade has already made several enemies during her appearance in the Rumble, one being Nia Jax. Both women squared off and got the crowd riled up. However, it was the former AEW star who came out on top by single-handedly eliminating Jax. Cargill could reason that she has unfinished business from the Rumble and that she wants to settle things in the Red brand first.

Some fans feel Adam has been inferior compared to Nick Aldis lately. While the latter has been making stern decisions on the SmackDown brand and not backing down from people like The Bloodline, Pearce still lacks in that area. Signing Jade on WWE RAW without even letting Aldis talk to her could help him elevate his character.

Additionally, Jade was already rumored to join the RAW brand when she was initially signed with the company. It's possible that during her visits to all three brands, she was convinced by Adam Pearce to stay with them on Mondays.

What did Jade Cargill say about eliminating Nia Jax?

Jade Cargill's in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble

The 31-year-old's debut was one of the most dominant ways she could appear in the brand, further highlighted when she eliminated Nia Jax. Interestingly, it looks like she's not done with The Irresistible Force.

During an exclusive interview with WWE, the former AEW star said that Nia is one of the strongest women on the company's roster, but she is not Jade. She added that the fans did not even like Jax.

"It is [a feat to eliminate Nia Jax from the Rumble]. I think Nia is one of the strongest women in this division but she's not Jade Cargill. I mean did you see what I did out there tonight? Did you hear the pop I got? Clearly, this fanbase doesn't like her and they like me. So keep it moving."

What else could fans expect on WWE RAW tonight?

Aside from the fallout of Royal Rumble, WWE has lined up several exciting matches tonight. The Judgment Day will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against DIY, Gunther will put the Intercontinental title against Kofi Kingston, and Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what happens on tonight's WWE RAW episode.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.