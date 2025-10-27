  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Adam Pearce to be attacked by two major stars & replaced by 60-year-old WWE legend? Potential explored

Adam Pearce to be attacked by two major stars & replaced by 60-year-old WWE legend? Potential explored

By Arsh Das
Modified Oct 27, 2025 04:05 GMT
Adam Pearce
Adam Pearce could be written off television [Photo: wwe.com]

WWE RAW is set to emanate from Anaheim, California, and will be the go-home edition of the show ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. However, could General Manager Adam Pearce be attacked by two major stars and replaced?

Ad

Last week, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker had a tense interaction with Pearce in the opening segment. The General Manager blamed the attack by The Vision for Rollins getting injured and having to vacate his title. Later on in the show, Pearce barred them from competing in the number one contender's battle royale.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As revenge for being left out of the battle royale, Breakker and Reed could attack the RAW General Manager this week and write him off television. To everyone's surprise, Paul Heyman could use his backstage influence to replace Pearce, provided he swears to be unbiased and does not favor Reed and Breakker.

Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!

However, this angle is purely speculation, and it remains to be seen how things turn out on WWE RAW tonight.

Ad

Former Paul Heyman Guy claims The Wiseman has "gone dumb"

Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Roman Reigns claimed that his former Wiseman had "gone dumb" while speaking on The Pat McAfee Show. While he acknowledged that he had learnt a lot from Heyman, he added that the veteran was not the same:

"I mean, he taught me so much. I sat under his learning tree. I caught shade for a long time, so anything that he's teaching all these other guys. He's already--you know what I mean, just you know. He's long-winded, so he'll keep on telling his stories. You know what I mean, he'll come back to them. So I, like a sponge, absorbed so much from the former Wiseman that I think he's gone dumb. I don't think he's the same guy. [McAfee:'You took it all?'] I think, I think, yeah, yeah, it's become one of those situations. I become the master."

Reigns lost to Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel and has not been seen in WWE since. Heyman, on the other hand, has turned on Seth Rollins and sided with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

About the author
Arsh Das

Arsh Das

Arsh is from Kolkata, India and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Presidency University. He started watching wrestling since he was 9 years old and has been a fan ever since. His favorite wrestler is Will Ospreay, with AJ Styles also a close second. When not writing about wrestling, Arsh likes playing music and kickboxing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications