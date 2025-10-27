Adam Pearce to be attacked by two major stars & replaced by 60-year-old WWE legend? Potential explored

WWE RAW is set to emanate from Anaheim, California, and will be the go-home edition of the show ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. However, could General Manager Adam Pearce be attacked by two major stars and replaced?Last week, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker had a tense interaction with Pearce in the opening segment. The General Manager blamed the attack by The Vision for Rollins getting injured and having to vacate his title. Later on in the show, Pearce barred them from competing in the number one contender's battle royale. As revenge for being left out of the battle royale, Breakker and Reed could attack the RAW General Manager this week and write him off television. To everyone's surprise, Paul Heyman could use his backstage influence to replace Pearce, provided he swears to be unbiased and does not favor Reed and Breakker. However, this angle is purely speculation, and it remains to be seen how things turn out on WWE RAW tonight.Former Paul Heyman Guy claims The Wiseman has &quot;gone dumb&quot;Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Roman Reigns claimed that his former Wiseman had &quot;gone dumb&quot; while speaking on The Pat McAfee Show. While he acknowledged that he had learnt a lot from Heyman, he added that the veteran was not the same:&quot;I mean, he taught me so much. I sat under his learning tree. I caught shade for a long time, so anything that he's teaching all these other guys. He's already--you know what I mean, just you know. He's long-winded, so he'll keep on telling his stories. You know what I mean, he'll come back to them. So I, like a sponge, absorbed so much from the former Wiseman that I think he's gone dumb. I don't think he's the same guy. [McAfee:'You took it all?'] I think, I think, yeah, yeah, it's become one of those situations. I become the master.&quot;Reigns lost to Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel and has not been seen in WWE since. Heyman, on the other hand, has turned on Seth Rollins and sided with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.