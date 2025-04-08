Adam Pearce to ban 46-year-old WWE veteran from WrestleMania 41 due to his actions on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has a new problem at hand. This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW saw a 46-year-old star blindsiding a wrestler who has a major title match at WrestleMania 41. Now, Pearce could take strict action and ban Carlito from the Show of Shows.
The Bad Apple had accompanied Dominik Mysterio for his match against Penta. The two superstars wrestled each other ahead of their confrontation in Las Vegas for the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four Way that includes Finn Balor and the reigning champ, Bron Breakker.
Dom showed a lot of flair during the match, landing the Three Amigos and stealing his opponent’s move, the Mexican Destroyer. The final moments saw The Judgment Day member landing a 619 and following it up with a Frog Splash. However, Penta got his knees up and finished things with a Penta Driver.
The luchador didn’t get to celebrate his victory for long, as Carlito attacked him and caught him with a Backstabber. Dominik Mysterio got up to punish his opponent, but before they could do any damage, Bron Breakker entered the arena.
The Dog of WWE charged down the ramp and caught Carlito with a vicious Spear, and followed it up with a Super Spear to Dom. Lastly, he laid waste to Penta with a Spear as well.
Finn Balor took the IC Champ down briefly before The Judgment Day exited the arena. While Breakker dealt the most damage to everyone, it was The Bad Apple who began the carnage. Moreover, had The Dog of WWE not arrived, Penta would have been the only one to bear all the pain.
Considering that the Fatal Four Way for the Intercontinental Championship already has two Judgment Day superstars, Adam Pearce could ban Carlito from WrestleMania 41. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.
Finn Balor could leave The Judgment Day after WWE WrestleMania 41
This week’s episode of WWE RAW showed The Judgment Day members discussing the Fatal Four Way match for the Intercontinental Championship. Liv Morgan said that it was a great thing for the faction for two of its stars to be in the match. However, Finn Balor didn’t look pleased with Dominik Mysterio being in the bout as well.
He further highlighted how fans don't think that the former two-time NXT North American Champ isn’t a strong in-ring competitor. So far, The Prince has seemingly tried to be the leader of the heel crew. However, repeated losses have only diminished his authority in the stable. Now, Dom, who lacks the experience he does, is in the same title match as him.
The former Demon King has been blaming his teammates for his failures for a long while now. If he loses the match or if Mysterio becomes the new Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor may be prone to parting ways with the heel crew.
If Balor wins the IC title, he could develop the same attitude as Damian Priest did when the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion said that he doesn’t need The Judgment Day, but the faction needs him. It will be interesting to see who exits Las Vegas with the Intercontinental Championship